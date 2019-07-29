Sweating through your shirt may soon be a thing of the past, if you can get your hands on a thin, portable air cooling and heating device which can be slipped into a pocket in a specially-designed shirt.

Sony’s Reon Pocket -- currently seen on the company’s crowdfunding website -- can comfort users with cool air to beat the heat, or warm air when they want to take the chill off.

According to a translation of Sony’s Japanese-language product description, the 80-gram device will, “reduce the discomfort due to various temperatures such as hot summer outings, crowded train heat and winter cold outings.”

Once the device is inserted into a pocket near the base of the neck of a specially designed shirt, the temperature settings are adjustable using a companion smartphone app.

Sony claims the thin device will be able to cool down the user by 13 degrees Celsius or heat them up by eight degrees Celsius.

But the device, which features a silicon shell, won’t be waterproof. Sony also warns it’s “designed to reduce the risk of low temperature burns.”

The electronics giant claims users will able to get about 24 hours of use from a single charge, though at least one third-party report states the actual battery life when heating or cooling is less than two hours, and that the 24-hour figure refers to the Bluetooth connectivity.

Prices for the device are expected to start at about $154 or 12,760 Japanese Yen. But if you’re looking to buy it to give yourself some relief from sweltering temperatures, you’re out of luck.

The shipping date for the Reon Pocket isn’t until March 2020 and -- for now -- it appears to only be available in Japan.