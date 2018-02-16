

CTVNews.ca Staff





An elephant calf that tumbled into a well in eastern Thailand has been reunited with its mother thanks to the tireless efforts of a group of villagers.

The little elephant fell into the well on a rubber plantation located in the Kaeng Hang Meow District in Chantaburi province in the early hours of Friday morning. The wild pachyderm struggled to keep its head above water as rescuers used a mechanical digger to excavate the well.

Nearby, the elephant calf's mother suffered a mishap of its own when it crashed into an electric fence, was stunned and fell to the ground. The adult elephant quickly recovered, however.

After three hours of dedicated work, the villagers managed to free the elephant from the watery hole.

With the sound of the rescuers’ cheers behind them, the young elephant and its mother walked off into the forest together – reunited at last.

With files from The Associated Press