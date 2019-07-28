Watch out-of-this-world video of space probe landing on asteroid
Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 11:01AM EDT
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has literally released out-of-this-world video footage.
The Hayabusa2 space probe touched down for a second time on the asteroid Ryugu on July 11 and the space agency has now released video of it.
The new footage from the space agency -- made up of still images captured at intervals of between 0.5 and five seconds -- provides a sped-up view of the touchdown.
Before the spacecraft landed, it dropped a bright, white marker onto the asteroid’s surface, which helped mission staff carefully land the probe.
The video was compiled from its Cam-H monitor camera which was pointed past the craft's rock sampling mechanism.
After the probe landed on the asteroid, it fired a metal bullet into the ground to blast up debris. The probe then captured these pieces before the spacecraft lifted back into orbit.
The Hayabusa2 probe first briefly touched down on the asteroid in February. Then in April, the same spacecraft fired an explosive-laden copper plate into the surface to blast away pieces for study.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Meteorites potentially fell from fireball spotted over Ontario and Quebec
- Watch out-of-this-world video of space probe landing on asteroid
- Iranians manage to surf the web despite tide of censorship
- How to climate-proof Paris' architectural jewels
- Scientists spot four right whale calves in Gulf of St. Lawrence