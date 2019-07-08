

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





When Harry Minucci saw lightning strikes in the distance at a Boston marina, he took out his camera to capture the storm on video.

That’s when the lightning got a lot closer. Filming from shore, the man captured the moment a bolt of lightning struck a nearby sailboat docked at the Columbia Yacht Club. The boat’s mast was the tallest at the dock and appeared intact after the lightning lit up the marina and showered the sailboat in sparks.

The strike didn’t appear to start a fire and there was reportedly no one on board at the time, but the storm left some areas of Boston flooded, leading to road closures.