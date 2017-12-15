

CTVNews.ca Staff





Eight rescued harbour seal pups bounced their way across the shoreline and into the waters of Howe Sound in B.C. as a team of volunteers from the Vancouver Aquarium proudly cheered them on.

The seal pups had been saved from various places in B.C. during the summer and fall. Many of the orphaned seals arrived at the aquarium emaciated, dehydrated and in need of help, Lindsay Ackhurst, the director of the aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, told CTV Vancouver.

After months recovering at the centre, the eight pups were deemed healthy enough to return to the wild.

Before they were freed on Thursday, four of the seal pups were fitted with satellite trackers so the aquarium’s biologists can keep tabs on their whereabouts. The public can follow their movements too, by visiting a live map on the aquarium’s website.

Laura Childerson, an aquarium volunteer, called it “super satisfying” to see the pups return to the water.

"Pretty soon they'll take off and go their separate ways, but at least we know they're there and happy and where they are supposed to be," Childerson said.