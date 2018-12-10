Voyager 2 becomes second human-made object in interstellar space
In this Saturday, Aug. 20, 1977 file photo, the Voyager 2 spacecraft, atop a Titan Centaur rocket, is launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla. The spacecraft will explore the outer planets Saturn and Jupiter. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 11:13AM EST
WASHINGTON -- NASA's Voyager 2 has become only the second human-made object to reach the space between stars.
NASA said Monday that Voyager 2 exited the region of the sun's influence last month. The spacecraft is now beyond the outer boundary of the heliosphere, some 11 billion miles from Earth. It's trailing Voyager 1, which reached interstellar space in 2012. Interstellar space is the vast mostly emptiness between star systems.
According to NASA, the Voyagers are still technically in our solar system. Scientists maintain the solar system stretches to the outer edge of the so-called Oort Cloud. It will take thousands of years for the spacecraft to get that far.
Despite the great distance, flight controllers are still in contact with Voyager 2.
The Voyagers launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 1977.
