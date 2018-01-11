Virus outbreak kills nearly 200 dolphins off coast of Brazil
Guiana dolphins swim in the Bay of Sepetiba, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 9:27PM EST
SAO PAULO -- Brazilian scientists say a virus is the main cause for the death of close to 200 guiana dolphins in little more than 40 days on the coast of Rio de Janeiro state.
The School of Oceanography of the State University of Rio de Janeiro said in a statement that an outbreak of "cetacean morbillivirus" is responsible for the death of more than 130 guiana dolphins in the Bay of Sepetiba since late November. The bay is about 45 miles (70 kilometres) west of the city of Rio de Janeiro.
Another 40 dead guiana dolphins were found in a nearby island called Ilha Grande.
The virus can damage the immune system of marine mammals.
What led to the outbreak and how long it will last are still unknown. Scientists are trying to determine other possible causes for the death of the dolphins.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Speed limit lifted after no whales spotted in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- Recent cold snap was a freak of nature, analysis finds
- New cold weather monitoring technology on trial at Ontario vineyards
- Facebook tweaking newsfeeds to make them more 'meaningful'
- U.S. says Canada's snow-loving lynx no longer need special protection