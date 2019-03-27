

Relaxnews





Since Monday, Twitter users have been getting locked out of their accounts for changing their birth year to 2007 in hopes that the date change will unlock new colour schemes.

On Monday, a tweet quickly went viral, saying that "changing your birth year to 2007 makes your twitter feed all colorful." The users that fell for this prank, unfortunately, found out that changing your age to under 13 locks you out of your account.

After a ream of users locked themselves out of Twitter by changing their age to 12 hoping to gain access to new color schemes, Twitter addressed the issue Tuesday while also offering information as to how to regain access to an account.

Basically, you can correct the error by "following the instructions sent after the change was made to your account."