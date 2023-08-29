View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station

The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.

The space station passed over the hurricane at 11:25 a.m. EDT, with latest projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration saying that currently the storm remains about 515 kilometres south-southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.

Much of Florida is frantically preparing before the expected onslaught, with forecasts predicting the Category 1 storm could strengthen rapidly into a "dangerous major hurricane" before making landfall on the Gulf Coast.

"You still have time this morning to make your final preparations," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned on Tuesday, "but you've got to do that now."

Large stretches of Florida's western coast are at extreme risk for storm surges and evacuation notices have been issued in 21 counties in the state.

Watch the full flyover from the ISS by clicking the video at the top of this article.