Have you ever wondered what happens when a driverless car gets pulled over?

A video posted earlier this month on social media has shown just that after police attempted to stop an autonomous vehicle on the streets of San Francisco.

The vehicle, operated by the self-driving car company Cruise, is seen pulled over on the side of a street, with a police cruiser behind it.

An officer walks toward the driver's side of the car and peers through the windows before the driverless vehicle takes off, crosses an intersection and pulls over to the side of the street again with its hazard lights on.

Cruise, which is owned by General Motors, replied to the video on Twitter.

"Our AV (autonomous vehicle) yielded to the police vehicle, then pulled over to the nearest safe location for the traffic stop, as intended," the company said on Sunday.

"An officer contacted Cruise personnel and no citation was issued."