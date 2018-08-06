Video captures shark leaping from water near Cape Cod
A close encounter with a shark near Cape Cod, Mass. (Atlantic White Shark Conservancy / Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 3:56PM EDT
WELLFLEET, Mass. -- As the top shark expert in Massachusetts, Greg Skomal is used to up-close-and-personal experiences with great whites.
But even he was a little surprised when a shark he spotted during a recent tagging trip breached the water and jumped up with its jaws open. It happened as Skomal stood on the extended bow of a research vessel.
A video posted on Facebook by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Monday shows Skomal, a senior biologist with the state Division of Marine Fisheries, hopping away from the open jaws.
"Did you see that? Did you see that?" he says as he immediately returns to looking for the shark.
In a statement, the conservancy said: "While encounters like this one are rare, this video shows that they're certainly possible."
White shark surprise breach off Wellfleet, MA
While out on research trips, we've seen white sharks breach and we've received multiple reports of breaching white sharks this year from fishermen and boaters. While encounters like this one are rare, this video shows that they’re certainly possible. White sharks are wild and unpredictable animals. This is a good reminder of the importance of not becoming complacent and always staying vigilant when in or on the water. Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Cape Cod National SeashorePosted by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Monday, August 6, 2018
