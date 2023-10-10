Sci-Tech

    • Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits

    Utah became the latest state Tuesday to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company is "baiting" children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits.

    TikTok lures children into hours of social media use, misrepresents the app's safety and deceptively portrays itself as independent of its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, Utah claims in the lawsuit.

    "We will not stand by while these companies fail to take adequate, meaningful action to protect our children. We will prevail in holding social media companies accountable by any means necessary," Republican Gov. Spencer Cox said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit, which was filed in state court in Salt Lake City.

    Arkansas and Indiana have filed similar lawsuits while the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to decide whether state attempts to regulate social media platforms such as Facebook, X and TikTok violate the Constitution.

    Public health concerns are cited in the Utah lawsuit. Research has shown that children who spend more than three hours a day on social media double their risk of poor mental health, including anxiety and depression, the lawsuit alleges.

    "TikTok designed and employs algorithm features that spoon-feed kids endless, highly curated content from which our children struggle to disengage. TikTok designed these features to mimic a cruel slot machine that hooks kids' attention and does not let them go," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said at the news conference.

    The lawsuit seeks to force TikTok to change its "destructive behaviour" while imposing fines and penalties to fund education efforts and otherwise address damage done to Utah children, Reyes said.

    TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide did not immediately return an email message seeking comment on the lawsuit.

    Utah earlier this year became the first state to pass laws that aim to limit children and teen use of social media apps such as TikTok. The laws are set to take effect next year.

    They will impose a digital curfew on people under 18, which will require minors to get parental consent to sign up for social media apps and force companies to verify the ages of all their Utah users.

    They also require tech companies to give parents access to their kids' accounts and private messages, raising concern among some child advocates about further harming children's mental health. Depriving children of privacy, they say, could be detrimental for LGBTQ+ kids whose parents are not accepting of their identity.

    MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING RCMP launches investigation into Ontario's Greenbelt scandal

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the Ontario government's decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for development. A spokesperson confirmed the news with CTV News Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News