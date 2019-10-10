TORONTO -- Bottles, food wrappers, straws and lids from Nestlé and Tim Hortons were some of the most common pieces of branded garbage found in a Canada-wide trash audit by Greenpeace for the second year running.

Starbucks, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola round out the top five polluting corporations list released Wednesday by the environmental group, which surveyed nine shorelines across the country.

“Canada’s top plastic polluters are once again the usual suspects,” said Sarah King, head of Greenpeace Canada’s oceans and plastics campaign, in a news release. The group says the results show that the corporations are shifting responsibility on consumers rather than addressing their own “broken business models” to move away from single-use plastic.

Home and grocery brands Sobeys, Costco, Walmart and Loblaw were found among the trash of 240 companies, but 39 per cent of branded plastic pollution belonged to the top five: Nestlé, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. Tim Hortons ranked first in six of the nine locations.

In an emailed response to the report, a spokesperson for Tim Hortons said in an email that the company had requested a meeting with Greenpeace “through several emails and phone calls” and awaits a response. “At Tim Hortons, we believe that we have a responsibility to contribute to a clean environment,” the email said. The company, which offers a discount for customers who use reusable mugs or cups, recently announced a “sustainability commitment” that includes a new 100 per cent recyclable lid and a reusable cup for purchase.

Nestlé Canada said in an email that it is “accelerating” moves to ensure all its packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025. “We are working hard to ensure that none of our product packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or as litter, including in our oceans, lakes and waterways,” said Catherine O’Brien, senior VP of Corporate Affairs.

“We continue to work with our partners and industry associations to explore different packaging solutions to reduce plastic usage and our newly launched Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences is developing new approaches to eliminating plastic waste.”

CTVNews.ca reached out to Starbucks, McDonald’s and Coca-Cola for response, but had not heard back at time of writing.

Many corporations and governments have expressed a commitment to move away from single-use plastics in recent years. Sobeys, Holiday Inn, Uniqlo and the San Francisco airport were among a slew of entities to announce new plastics policies, including bans on mini shampoo bottles and plastic bags. In June, the Liberal government announced it would use a “science-based approach” to determine which plastics to ban as of 2021.

Greenpeace said too many companies invest in what the group dubs “false solutions,” leaving much work to be done.

“Companies’ responsibility doesn’t end at the point of sale,” said King in the statement. “It’s time these polluters got honest with their customers about the scale of their plastics problem and made a real commitment to solve it through ditching disposables and embracing reuse.”