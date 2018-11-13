'Unusual air activity' over Ireland sparks investigation
A visitor walks in front of a UFO sculpture in Erfurt, Germany, on Sept. 5, 2018. (Jens Meyer / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 8:11AM EST
LONDON -- Irish aviation officials are investigating reports of bright lights moving quickly in the skies over Ireland.
The Irish Aviation Authority said Tuesday it was looking into "reports from a small number of aircraft" about what was called "unusual air activity" on Friday.
"The report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process," the authority said in a statement.
Press reports indicate the bright lights were seen Friday morning by pilots from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.
The airlines did not immediately respond to request for comments.