TORONTO -- Google is ending its unlimited free cloud storage on Google Photos.

As of June 1, new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards a free 15-gigabyte limit. This limit is also shared between other Google cloud services, such as Google Drive and Gmail.

Photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos prior to June 1 will be unaffected and won't count towards the 15 GB limit.

This change was first announced by the company last November, in a blog post from Google Photos vice-president Shimrit Ben-Yair.

"Since so many of you rely on Google Photos to store your memories, it’s important that it’s not just a great product, but also continues to meet your needs over the long haul," said Ben-Yair in the blog post.

Owners of Google's own Pixel phones will still be able to enjoy unlimited storage for photos and videos taken with those devices. However, Google Photos project manager Raja Ayyagari tweeted that future Pixel phones will be subject to the 15 GB cap.

Users who need more than 15 GB can buy a subscription to Google One for $27.99 per year and get 100 GB of storage. The highest tier plan comes with two terabytes and costs $139.99 annually.

This isn't the first time a major tech company has backtracked after offering unlimited cloud storage. In 2015, Microsoft capped OneDrive to one terabyte for paid customers and five GB for the free version after several users had uploaded over 75 TB worth of content. ​