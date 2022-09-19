United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November

The moon rises behind clouds lit from the setting sun in Gainesville, Fla., on Thursday, May 23, 2013. (The Gainesville Sun / Matt Stamey) The moon rises behind clouds lit from the setting sun in Gainesville, Fla., on Thursday, May 23, 2013. (The Gainesville Sun / Matt Stamey)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey, followed by King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, Prince William, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The significance behind the foliage on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

A gun carriage procession took Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard, and topped with the Imperial State Crown and other regalia, to Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral. A wreath also sat on top of the coffin, which Buckingham Palace says has significant meaning.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social