Uffizi: X-ray reveals hidden Artemisia Gentileschi painting
This combination image shows an X-ray of the painting "Santa Caterina d'Alessandria" and the painting itself, in Florence, Italy. (Opificio Delle Pietre Dure via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 2:19PM EST
ROME - The Uffizi Galleries in Florence say an X-ray examination of a painting by Artemisia Gentileschi has revealed hidden artwork by the Baroque master.
Infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray analyses of the painting, which depicts St. Catherine of Alexandria, have discovered a partial self-portrait underneath that's "virtually identical" to another Gentileschi painting recently acquired by London's National Gallery.
The Uffizi, which owns five Gentileschi paintings, said the analyses strongly indicate that in depicting the saint, Gentileschi combined self-portrait details with a portrait of a noblewoman.
An admirer of Caravaggio, Gentileschi won rare success as a woman in the male-dominated 17th-century art world. She frequently depicted strong female heroines.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Facebook launches Messenger 'dark mode' with secret sneak peek
- Uffizi: X-ray reveals hidden Artemisia Gentileschi painting
- 'Really adaptable:' Waterton, Alta. bird numbers near normal after 2017 wildfire
- World added an Amazon's worth of greenery in 2 decades: NASA
- Facebook prohibits foreign-funded ads for Indonesia election