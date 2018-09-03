UAE names 2 astronauts to go to International Space Station
An undated photo provided by NASA shows the International Space Station in orbit. (NASA)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 7:50AM EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The ruler of Dubai has announced the names of two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates who will be heading to the International Space Station, a first for the Gulf nation.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as the UAE's vice-president and prime minister, made the announcement on Monday on Twitter.
Sheikh Mohammed named the astronauts as Hazza al-Mansouri and Sultan al-Nayadi. Their missions are scheduled for next year.
The UAE has a fledgling space program with big ambitions. It hopes to launch its first locally made satellite, KhalifaSat, in October from Japan. It also wants to launch a probe to Mars in 2020.
The UAE says it wants to colonize Mars by 2117, with a fully functioning city of 600,000.
