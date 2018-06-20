U.S. stepping up Earth's protection from asteroids, comets
FILE -- In this photo released by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the part of asteroid Itokawa is seen with the shadow of Hayabusa probe, center, on its way to land on the asteroid Sunday, Nov. 20, 2005. (AP Photo/Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, HO)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:00PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The U.S. government is stepping up efforts to protect the planet from incoming asteroids that could wipe out entire regions or even continents.
The National Science and Technology Council released a report Wednesday calling for improved asteroid detection, tracking and deflection. NASA is participating, along with federal emergency and White House officials.
For now, scientists know of no asteroids or comets heading our way. But one could sneak up on us, and that's why the government wants a better plan.
NASA's planetary defence officer, Lindley Johnson, says scientists have found 95 per cent of all near-Earth objects measuring one kilometre (two-thirds of a mile) or bigger. But the hunt is still on for the remaining 5 per cent and smaller rocks that could still inflict big damage.
