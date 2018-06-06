

Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- Record heat returned to the United States with a vengeance in May.

Federal meteorologists calculate that May warmed to a record 65.4 degrees Fahrenheit in the Lower 48 states, breaking a record set in 1934.

Last month, the average temperature across the Lower 48 states was 5 degrees warmer than normal.

It was especially record warm at night during May. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports Wednesday that the average overnight low temperature broke the record by 2 degrees.

NOAA climate scientist Jake Crouch says the high heat comes after a cool April.

Scientists say climate change played a role along with other factors.

U.S. temperature records go back to 1895.