U.S., Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again
U.S., Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again
NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced Friday, and Russian cosmonauts will catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.
The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly, according to NASA and Russian officials. The swap had long been in the works and was finalized despite tensions over Moscow's war in Ukraine, a sign of continuing Russia-U.S. cooperation in space.
U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio will launch to the space station from Kazakhstan with two Russians in September. That same month, Russian cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, will join two Americans and one Japanese aboard a SpaceX rocket flying from Florida. Another crew swap will occur next spring.
No money will exchange hands under the agreement, according to NASA.
NASA astronauts routinely launched on Russian Soyuz rockets -- for tens of millions of dollars apiece -- until SpaceX started flying station crews from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in 2020. Russian cosmonauts rode to the space station on NASA's shuttles back in the early 2000s. Before that, during the 1990s, astronauts and cosmonauts took turns flying on each other's spacecraft to and from Russia's Mir station.
Friday's news came just hours after the blustery chief of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, was replaced by President Vladimir Putin, although the move did not appear to have any connection to the crew swap. Rogozin was expected to be given a new post.
NASA said the agreement will "ensure continued safe operations" of the space station and protect those living on board. Seven people are up there right now: three Americans and one Italian who flew up with SpaceX and three Russians who arrived in a Soyuz.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
BREAKING | Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing his health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network after a patient died this week in an emergency department waiting room in Fredericton.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Hours before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants were waiting for him to arrive.
Ministers called to testify over Canada's decision to allow export of Russian pipeline turbines
MPs are launching a full study and will be calling for key ministers and international officials to testify on the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
MPs to invite Rogers execs, CRTC and Champagne amid study on outage
Parliamentarians on the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee voted on Friday to study the Rogers outage, with at least two meetings scheduled before July 30.
Canada
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Hours before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants were waiting for him to arrive.
-
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
-
MPs to invite Rogers execs, CRTC and Champagne amid study on outage
Parliamentarians on the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee voted on Friday to study the Rogers outage, with at least two meetings scheduled before July 30.
-
Wildfire near destroyed village of Lytton, B.C., grows to 500 hectares, air quality statement issued
A rapidly spreading wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown hundreds of hectares and a special air quality statement has been issued for the area.
-
1 person unaccounted for after East Vancouver rooftop parking lot collapse: fire officials
One person remains unaccounted for after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday.
World
-
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump
A crucial meeting to repair one of the world's most important diplomatic relationships began with a fist bump Friday as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden at a royal palace.
-
German soldier who posed as refugee convicted of attack plot
A German court on Friday convicted a military officer who posed as a Syrian asylum-seeker of plotting to attack prominent politicians, sentencing him to 5 1/2 years in prison.
-
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times
Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday.
-
Man exonerated in Malcolm X's 1965 murder sues New York City
A man exonerated last November in the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X has sued New York City after it admitted to have wrongly branded him a murderer.
-
U.K. aid worker held by Ukraine separatists reported dead
A British aid worker detained by pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine has died in captivity, a separatist official and a U.K. charity involved with his case said Friday.
-
Italy enters into political uncertainty after 5-Stars balk
Italy entered into days of political and financial uncertainty Friday as political leaders calculated their options and Premier Mario Draghi weighed his after populist ally the 5-Star Movement sparked a crisis by withholding support on a government-sponsored bill.
Politics
-
MPs to invite Rogers execs, CRTC and Champagne amid study on outage
Parliamentarians on the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee voted on Friday to study the Rogers outage, with at least two meetings scheduled before July 30.
-
Ministers called to testify over Canada's decision to allow export of Russian pipeline turbines
MPs are launching a full study and will be calling for key ministers and international officials to testify on the federal government's contentious decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russia-Germany natural gas pipeline.
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Health
-
Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption
No amount of alcohol is healthy if you are younger than 40, mostly due to alcohol-related deaths by auto accidents, injury and homicide, according to a new global study.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing his health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network after a patient died this week in an emergency department waiting room in Fredericton.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S., Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again
NASA astronauts will go back to riding Russian rockets under an agreement announced Friday, and Russian cosmonauts will catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
-
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' and 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.'
-
Pat John, who played Jesse on 'The Beachcombers,’ dead at 69
Actor Pat John, known for the classic Canadian comedy-drama series "The Beachcombers," has died, according to one of his co-stars.
-
Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall
Julianne Moore has been selected to serve as president of the main competition jury for the Venice International Film Festival this year, festival director Alberto Barbera announced Friday.
Business
-
June home sales down 24 per cent from last year, 6 per cent since May: CREA
The national real estate market's cooling continued with home sales falling again in June, but the Canadian Real Estate Association said the decreases are smaller than those seen in previous months.
-
Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 1.6 per cent in May at $81.1 billion
Statistics Canada says wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in May to $81.1 billion, boosted by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector and the machinery, equipment and supplies group.
-
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Lifestyle
-
Wordle is being turned into a board game
Hasbro is partnering with the New York Times to create 'Wordle: The Party Game,' a new board game the companies say 'delivers classic Wordle gameplay, but now in an all new way.'
-
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
Sports
-
Canadian women to face U.S. in Olympic qualifier
Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again -- this time with Olympic qualification on the line.
-
30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans: lawyer
Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.
-
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm -- nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.
Autos
-
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
-
Tesla's head of AI, an ardent supporter of 'full self driving,' has exited the company
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, announced Wednesday he's leaving the company only months before its anticipated release of its long-delayed 'full self-driving' software to 1 million people. Tesla's driver-assist features made significant advances in his tenure, but also have drawn increased scrutiny from regulators over their safety record.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.