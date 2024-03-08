U.S. military developing portable UFO detection kits as Pentagon says no evidence of alien tech found

BREAKING Canada to resume funding to UNRWA
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.
The U.S. military is developing portable UFO detection kits to collect better data on reports of sightings as the Pentagon says there is no evidence of alien technology found in any government investigation.
The new portable detection kits, consisting of an array of sensors that fit inside a protective case, are currently being tested at a range in Texas, said Timothy Phillips, the acting director of AARO, the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which was set up in 2022 to catalog and investigate reports of unknown objects.
“If we have a national security site and there are objects being reported that [are] within restricted airspace or within a maritime range or within the proximity of one of our spaceships, we need to understand what that is,” Phillips told reporters Wednesday. “And so that’s why we’re developing sensor capability that we can deploy in reaction to reports.”
The sensor and detection system is called Gremlin, Phillips said, and his office is looking to deploy it to a site with many reports of UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena, which is the Pentagon’s term for what are commonly referred to as UFOs.
But none of the reports reviewed or previous government investigations found extra-terrestrial technology or alien life.
“All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” according to AARO’s newly released Historical Record Report.
The AARO office looked at U.S. government investigations and efforts related to UFOs dating back to 1945. But these reports did not contain any evidence of the US possessing alien bodies or technology.
Some of the reported sightings of UFOs were people who unknowingly witnessed the testing or use of classified U.S. technology. For example, the claims of seeing alien spacecraft near Roswell, New Mexico, in the late-1940s were consistent with a balloon launched under a classified program called Project Mogul.
“The aggregate findings of all [United States Government] investigations to date have not found even one case of UAP representing off-world technology,” the report said.
The AARO office is also collecting and investigating new reports and sightings of unidentified objects. Phillips said approximately 1,200 cases have been reported to his office. On average, the office receives about 100 new cases each month and clears roughly the same number.
In February, the office closed 122 cases, Phillips said, most of which was debris in the atmosphere. He said 68% of the cases consisted of balloons or airborne garbage that advanced sensors were able to detect.
Asked if they had detected any adversary’s technologies, Phillips said, “As far as advanced technologies, there’s been some cases, but we can’t discuss that here.”
Last October, Sean Kirkpatrick, the former director of AARO, told CNN, “There are some indicators that are concerning that may be attributed to foreign activity and we are investigating those very hard.”
Phillips went on to say that his office had played a part in detecting a Chinese spy balloon that floated across the continental United States before it was shot down last February.
“I can discuss that AARO assisted and helping identify the high-altitude balloon that came from China,” said Phillips. “We were involved in that case.”
Here's a look at Canadian towns, cities and even entire provinces that have offered incentives to entice future residents, ranging from grants to land listed for only $1.
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
No charges will be laid in the fraud investigation into the 2017 United Conservative Party leadership race, Alberta RCMP announced Friday.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
For more than a century, many people of Irish descent have faced a daunting predicament when searching for details about their families’ pasts. But officials from a genealogy company hope a newly digitized trove of records — spanning more than 160 years — will be the key to unlocking many family history puzzles.
Hudson's Bay announced Friday that it will begin stocking the U.S. retailer's children's apparel brand Cat & Jack in its department stores and online on March 14.
The man found to have driven the getaway car in the daylight shooting of an up-and-coming Toronto rapper in 2020 has been sentenced to life, with no chance of parole for 15 years.
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country.
A Mexican man says his family has lost out on a planned trip to Vancouver after the Canadian government's sudden change in visa requirements went into effect last week.
The search is on for the next leader of the Canadian Armed Forces — and it's long past time that a woman became chief of the defence staff, observers say.
Donald Trump cemented his grip on the Republican National Committee on Friday after his daughter-in-law and another ally assumed top leadership posts amid a debate among members over whether the organization should help pay his legal bills.
Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.
The U.S. embassy in Russia warned that 'extremists' had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow, hours after Russian security services said they had foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell from the Afghan arm of Islamic State.
At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when airdropped aid packages fell on them in the Al Shati camp west of Gaza City, according to a journalist on the scene.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump raised concerns about banning TikTok ahead of a vote next week by the U.S. House of Representatives that would give TikTok owner ByteDance about six months to divest the popular short video app.
Pope Francis appeared in good form on Friday in his first parish visit outside the Vatican this year, delivering his homily and hearing confessions after a lingering bout of the flu had sent him to the hospital for tests and forced him to cancel some appointments last week.
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't say whether Canada intends to restore funding to a UN relief agency operating in the Gaza Strip.
Getting only a few hours of sleep per day may do more harm than just causing a groggy day at the office — it may put you at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, a new study has found.
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Russian state-backed hackers gained access to some of Microsoft’s core software systems in a hack first disclosed in January, the company said Friday, revealing a more extensive and serious intrusion into Microsoft’s systems than previously known.
The U.S. military is developing portable UFO detection kits to collect better data on reports of sightings as the Pentagon says there is no evidence of alien technology found in any government investigation.
Are you a fan of Marilyn Monroe and would like to talk to a very realistic digital version of her? That could now be possible.
Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.
Eight years after the last instalment in the movie series, Jack Black has returned as the lovable, accident-prone Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4.'
The 96th Academy Awards will held in Los Angeles on Sunday, and a popular East Coast filmmaker will be in attendance in the hopes of leaving with an Oscar.
The CEOs of four of Canada's biggest banks received an average $11 million in compensation last year, despite most of them failing to meet performance targets.
The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as employment gains continue to lag strong population growth in the country.
Archeologists in Turkey say they have discovered the world’s oldest known bread, dating back to 6600 BC.
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.
Welcome to skijoring: An extreme — and quirky — winter sport that celebrates the unlikely melding of rodeo and ski culture in the U.S. Mountain West.
The Winnipeg Jets are loading up with an eye toward a long playoff run.
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
