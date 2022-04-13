U.S. military confirms an interstellar meteor collided with Earth
One meteor travelled quite a long way from home to visit Earth.
Researchers discovered the first known interstellar meteor to ever hit Earth, according to a recently released United States Space Command document. An interstellar meteor is a space rock that originates from outside our solar system -- a rare occurrence.
This one is known as CNEOS 2014-01-08, and it crash-landed along the northeast coast of Papua New Guinea on January 8, 2014.
The finding came as a surprise to Amir Siraj, who identified the object as an interstellar meteor in a 2019 study he coauthored while an undergraduate at Harvard University.
Siraj was investigating ʻOumuamua, the first known interstellar object in our solar system that was found in 2017, with Abraham Loeb, professor of science at Harvard University.
Siraj decided to go through NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies database to find other interstellar objects and found what he believed to be an interstellar meteor within days.
A NEED FOR SPEED
The meteor's high velocity is what initially caught Siraj's eye.
The meteor was moving at a high speed of about 28 miles per second (45 kilometres per second) relative to Earth, which is moving at around 18.6 miles per second (30 kilometres per second) around the sun. Because researchers measured how fast the meteor was moving while on a moving planet, the 45 kilometres per second was not actually how fast it was going.
The heliocentric speed is defined as the meteor's speed relative to the sun, which is a more accurate way to determine an object's orbit. It's calculated based on the angle at which a meteor hits the Earth. The planet moves in one direction around the sun, so the meteor could have hit Earth head-on, meaning opposite the direction the planet is moving, or from behind, in the same direction the Earth is moving.
Since the meteor hit the Earth from behind, Siraj's calculations said the meteor was actually traveling at about 37.3 miles per second (60 kilometres per second) relative to the sun.
He then mapped out the trajectory of the meteor and found it was in an unbound orbit, unlike the closed orbit of other meteors. This means that rather than circling around the sun like other meteors, it came from outside the solar system.
"Presumably, it was produced by another star, got kicked out of that star's planetary system and just so happened to make its way to our solar system and collide with Earth," Siraj said.
DIFFICULTY GETTING PUBLISHED
Loeb and Siraj have been unable to get their findings published in a journal because their data came from NASA's CNEOS database, which doesn't divulge information such as how accurate the readings are.
After years of trying to obtain the additional information needed, they received official confirmation that it was, in fact, an interstellar meteor, from John Shaw, deputy commander of the U.S. Space Command. The command is a part of the U.S. Department of Defense and is responsible for military operations in outer space.
"Dr. Joel Mozer, the Chief Scientist of Space Operations Command, the United States Space Force service component of U.S. Space Command, reviewed analysis of additional data available to the Department of Defense related to this finding. Dr. Mozer confirmed that the velocity estimate reported to NASA is sufficiently accurate to indicate an interstellar trajectory," wrote Shaw in the letter.
Siraj had moved onto other research and almost forgotten about his discovery, so the document came as a shock.
"I thought that we would never learn the true nature of this meteor, that it was just blocked somewhere in the government after our many tries, and so actually seeing that letter from the Department of Defense with my eyes was a really incredible moment," Siraj said.
A SECOND CHANCE
Since receiving the confirmation, Siraj said his team is working to resubmit their findings for publication in a scientific journal.
Siraj would also like to put a team together to try and retrieve part of the meteor that landed in the Pacific Ocean but admitted it would be an unlikely possibility due to the sheer size of the project.
If researchers were able to get their hands on the "holy grail of interstellar objects," Siraj said it would be scientifically groundbreaking in helping scientists discover more about the world beyond our solar system.
NASA and US Space Command did not initially respond for comment.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man arrested in New York subway attack tipped off police to his location
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after the suspect himself called police to come get him, law enforcement officials said.
What does the interest rate hike mean for Canadians looking for mortgage adjustments?
Canada’s latest mortgage rate hike should not impact Canadians’ ability or desire to refinance or renew their mortgages, expert argue.
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Canada
-
Winnipeg high school football coach charged with alleged sexual assaults: police
Winnipeg police have charged a high school football coach with multiple alleged sexual assaults, some dating back to 2004.
-
Video captures Ontario father stopping would-be thief from stealing vehicle with child inside
Video has captured the intense moment an Brampton, Ont. father stopped a person from stealing his car, with his child in the backseat, from the driveway of his home.
-
N.S. mass killer shot himself in head as police were opening fire at gas station
A public inquiry heard evidence Wednesday that the Nova Scotia gunman who murdered 22 people in 2020 shot himself in the head within seconds of two officers firing on him.
-
Manitoba storm remains unpredictable: Environment Canada
Environment Canada says the total amount of snow that has fallen in southern Manitoba is lower than previously forecasted, but notes the province isn’t out of the woods yet as a Colorado low makes its way north.
-
Girl, 11, injured in Halifax shooting was going to get ice cream: Friend's mom
A girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Halifax’s west end Tuesday night was heading out to get ice cream with a friend.
-
Woman leaves 11-year-old son at Chelsea, Que. restaurant to visit spa, police say
Police in western Quebec say a mother from Montreal left her 11-year-old son alone at a Chelsea, Que. restaurant for several hours last weekend while she went to the spa.
World
-
U.S. settles with Black Lives Matter protesters violently cleared from White House park
U.S. law enforcement agencies have agreed to change some of their policies for responding to demonstrations on federal property, part of a partial settlement agreement reached with Black Lives Matter protesters who were violently cleared from a park near the White House in June 2020.
-
Live updates: Biden OKs US$800M in military aid to Ukraine
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved US$800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters, to bolster its defences against an intensified Russian offensive in the country's East.
-
Biden says Russia war is genocide, trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden now says Russia's war in Ukraine amounts to genocide, accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to 'wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.'
-
Why using term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war
A formal U.S. follow-up accusing Russia of genocide, a campaign aimed at wiping out a targeted group, could carry obligations on the world to consider action. That's because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly in the years immediately after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
-
U.S. woman, accused of faking own kidnapping in 2016, signs plea deal
Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman accused of faking her own kidnapping in 2016, has signed a plea deal and will confess she made up the entire plan, her attorney's office confirmed to CNN.
-
Special counsel Durham's case can proceed against Clinton campaign lawyer, judge rules
A U.S. federal judge declined Wednesday to dismiss special counsel John Durham's case against a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer accused of lying to the FBI during its investigation of potential Trump-Russia collusion.
Politics
-
Russia bans Canadian senators in latest 'counter' sanctions
Russia has banned most Canadian senators from entering the country, in its latest volley of counter sanctions. According to a statement posted on the Russian foreign ministry's website, 86 of the current 90 senators are now on the 'stop list' of foreigners that will be denied entry to the Russian Federation. Russia also added one former member of the upper chamber.
-
Putin critic urges countries to drain Kremlin's wealth to stop Ukraine siege
Bill Browder, an American-born financier, political activist, and well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin says the only way to rein in the Kremlin's reach in Ukraine is to suppress its financial means.
-
'Not a breakout budget': No post-budget bump in support for Liberals, says Nanos
The federal Liberals are not seeing any bump in support following the release of the 2022 federal budget that unveiled new spending on housing, national defence, and progressive policy commitments, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Health
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with chemical sensitivities chose medically-assisted death after failed bid to get better housing
A 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals died by medically-assisted suicide after her desperate search for affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners failed, advocates say.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after reinfection during Omicron wave
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
-
Paxlovid key in COVID-19 fight, but easy access is important: doctors
A pill to treat COVID-19 appears to be the country's best hope, outside of vaccines and strong public health measures, to keep hospitals from being overrun with cases of the virus now and in the future, doctors say.
Sci-Tech
-
Rock found in Quebec could hold answers to early life on Earth
New research on a fist-sized rock found in Quebec suggests life on Earth began 300 million years earlier than previously thought.
-
Massive comet will swing by the sun in 2031, Hubble observes
An enormous comet more than twice the width of Rhode Island is expected to make its closest approach to Earth in 2031. However, it will never get closer than 1.6 billion kilometres (one billion miles) from the sun, according to astronomers.
-
What Elon Musk's dance with Twitter really means
The aftermath of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's great Twitter turnabout could linger if the mercurial billionaire who now holds a roughly 9 per cent stake in Twitter continues to push forward his ideas for reshaping the business of social media.
Entertainment
-
Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee died of natural causes: family
The family of acclaimed Canadian director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee says his sudden death on Christmas Day was from natural causes.
-
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
-
Warner Bros. censors gay dialogue in Harry Potter movie for China release
Warner Bros. removed two lines of dialogue about a gay relationship for the Chinese release of its latest Harry Potter movie.
Business
-
Elon Musk is sued by shareholders over delay in disclosing Twitter stake
Elon Musk was sued on Tuesday by former Twitter shareholders who claim they missed out on the recent run-up in its stock price because he waited too long to disclose a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media company.
-
Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1 per cent and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
-
S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit gain after Bank of Canada lifts interest rates
A broad rally led by the technology and commodity sectors pushed Canada's main stock index higher midweek as the Bank of Canada approved its largest interest rate increase in two decades.
Lifestyle
-
Liz Howard among Canadian contenders for $65K Griffin Poetry Prize
Northern Ontario-raised writer Liz Howard is angling to win her second $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize.
-
B.C. bus driver retiring after winning massive $18.7M Lotto 6/49 jackpot
The winner of last week's massive $18.7 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot has been identified as a soon-to-be-retired bus driver from B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
-
Le Chateau makes brick-and-mortar comeback through new concept store with Suzy Shier
Canadian retailer Le Chateau is making its brick-and-mortar store comeback.
Sports
-
Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female on-field coach
Alyssa Nakken made MLB history as the first female to coach on the field in a regular-season game when she took her spot for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night against San Diego.
-
Security tight as Boston Marathon returns to Patriots Day
The Boston Marathon returns to the Patriots Day holiday next week for the first time in three years and runners and spectators should be prepared for heavy security, the city's top law enforcement officer said Tuesday.
-
Cedric McMillan, star bodybuilder, dead at 44
Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor confirmed Tuesday.
Autos
-
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
-
Honda outlines its EV strategy
Honda is investing 5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday.
-
U.S. President Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
With inflation at a 40-year high, U.S. President Joe Biden headed to corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday with a modest step aiming to trim gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon by waiving rules limiting ethanol blending.