U.S. approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat
For the first time, U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California companies to offer "lab-grown" meat to the nation's restaurant tables and eventually, supermarket shelves.
The Agriculture Department gave the green light to Upside Foods and Good Meat, firms that had been racing to be the first in the U.S. to sell meat that doesn't come from slaughtered animals -- what's now being referred to as "cell-cultivated" or "cultured" meat as it emerges from the laboratory and arrives on dinner plates.
The move launches a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste.
"Instead of all of that land and all of that water that's used to feed all of these animals that are slaughtered, we can do it in a different way," said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and chief executive of Eat Just, which operates Good Meat.
The companies received approvals for federal inspections required to sell meat and poultry in the U.S. The action came months after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration deemed that products from both companies are safe to eat. A manufacturing company called Joinn Biologics, which works with Good Meat, was also cleared to make the products.
Cultivated meat is grown in steel tanks, using cells that come from a living animal, a fertilized egg or a special bank of stored cells. In Upside's case, it comes out in large sheets that are then formed into shapes like chicken cutlets and sausages. Good Meat, which already sells cultivated meat in Singapore, the first country to allow it, turns masses of chicken cells into cutlets, nuggets, shredded meat and satays.
But don't look for this novel meat in U.S. grocery stores anytime soon. Cultivated chicken is much more expensive than meat from whole, farmed birds and cannot yet be produced on the scale of traditional meat, said Ricardo San Martin, director of the Alt:Meat Lab at University of California Berkeley.
The companies plan to serve the new food first in exclusive restaurants: Upside has partnered with a San Francisco restaurant called Bar Crenn, while Good Meat dishes will be served at a Washington, D.C., restaurant run by chef and owner Jose Andres.
Company officials are quick to note the products are meat, not substitutes like the Impossible Burger or offerings from Beyond Meat, which are made from plant proteins and other ingredients.
Globally, more than 150 companies are focusing on meat from cells, not only chicken but pork, lamb, fish and beef, which scientists say has the biggest impact on the environment.
Upside, based in Berkeley, operates a 70,000-square-foot building in nearby Emeryville. On a recent Tuesday, visitors entered a gleaming commercial kitchen where chef Jess Weaver was sauteeing a cultivated chicken filet in a white wine butter sauce with tomatoes, capers and green onions.
The finished chicken breast product was slightly paler than the grocery store version. Otherwise it looked, cooked, smelled and tasted like any other pan-fried poultry.
"The most common response we get is, `Oh, it tastes like chicken,"' said Amy Chen, Upside's chief operating officer.
Good Meat, based in Alameda, operates a 100,000-square-foot plant, where chef Zach Tyndall dished up a smoked chicken salad on a sunny June afternoon. He followed it with a chicken "thigh" served on a bed of potato puree with a mushroom-vegetable demi-glace and tiny purple cauliflower florets. The Good Meat chicken product will come pre-cooked, requiring only heating to use in a range of dishes.
Chen acknowledged that many consumers are skeptical, even squeamish, about the thought of eating chicken grown from cells.
"We call it the `ick factor,"' she said.
The sentiment was echoed in a recent poll conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Half of U.S. adults said that they are unlikely to try meat grown using cells from animals. When asked to choose from a list of reasons for their reluctance, most who said they'd be unlikely to try it said "it just sounds weird." About half said they don't think it would be safe.
But once people understand how the meat is made, they're more accepting, Chen said. And once they taste it, they're usually sold.
"It is the meat that you've always known and loved," she said.
Cultivated meat begins with cells. Upside experts take cells from live animals, choosing those most likely to taste good and to reproduce quickly and consistently, forming high-quality meat, Chen said. Good Meat products are created from a master cell bank formed from a commercially available chicken cell line.
Once the cell lines are selected, they're combined with a broth-like mixture that includes the amino acids, fatty acids, sugars, salts, vitamins and other elements cells need to grow. Inside the tanks, called cultivators, the cells grow, proliferating quickly. At Upside, muscle and connective tissue cells grow together, forming large sheets. After about three weeks, the sheets of poultry cells are removed from the tanks and formed into cutlets, sausages or other foods. Good Meat cells grow into large masses, which are shaped into a range of meat products.
Both firms emphasized that initial production will be limited. The Emeryville facility can produce up to 50,000 pounds of cultivated meat products a year, though the goal is to expand to 400,000 pounds per year, Upside officials said. Good Meat officials wouldn't estimate a production goal.
By comparison, the U.S. produces about 50 billion pounds of chicken per year.
It could take a few years before consumers see the products in more restaurants and seven to 10 years before they hit the wider market, said Sebastian Bohn, who specializes in cell-based foods at CRB, a Missouri firm that designs and builds facilities for pharmaceutical, biotech and food companies.
Cost will be another sticking point. Neither Upside nor Good Meat officials would reveal the price of a single chicken cutlet, saying only that it's been reduced by orders of magnitude since the firms began offering demonstrations. Eventually, the price is expected to mirror high-end organic chicken, which sells for up to $20 per pound.
San Martin said he's concerned that cultivated meat may wind up being an alternative to traditional meat for rich people, but will do little for the environment if it remains a niche product.
"If some high-end or affluent people want to eat this instead of a chicken, it's good," he said. "Will that mean you will feed chicken to poor people? I honestly don't see it."
Tetrick said he shares critics' concerns about the challenges of producing an affordable, novel meat product for the world. But he emphasized that traditional meat production is so damaging to the planet it requires an alternative -- preferably one that doesn't require giving up meat all together.
"I miss meat," said Tetrick, who grew up in Alabama eating chicken wings and barbecue. "There should be a different way that people can enjoy chicken and beef and pork with their families."
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Canada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
Missing Titanic submersible: Unidentified sounds source of 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
MPs 'making good progress' towards adjourning House as early as today: Holland
Talks between parties are heading in a 'positive' direction, that could see the House of Commons rise as early as later today, Government House Leader Mark Holland said Wednesday afternoon.
BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
Misinformation can distort national debates on important issues, chief justice warns
The Supreme Court's Richard Wagner said in a speech today that people around the world have increasingly polarized ideas about what can be considered true.
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in 'extreme danger'
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
Canada
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
-
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
-
2 people dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead and two others are injured after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Barrie, Ont. council to vote on banning residents giving necessities, food to homeless on public property
The City of Barrie is set to vote today on whether to prevent the distribution of food, tents and other items to homeless individuals on public property -- a proposal that's being heavily criticized by the federal housing advocate.
-
Police seize dozens of 3D-printed handguns and accessories in raids across Canada
The Montreal police (SPVM) squad tasked with investigating firearms trafficking (EILTA) spearheaded a Canada-wide operation that resulted in the seizure of hundreds of weapons, including 3D-printed guns. More than 20 police forces across the country conducted 64 searches and arrested 45 suspects on Monday.
World
-
Japan's Kishida says he will attend NATO leaders' summit, stresses need for dialogue with China
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday announced plans to visit Lithuania next month to attend a NATO leaders' summit as his country steps up cooperation with the Western organization amid China's increasingly assertive military activity.
-
Explosion at building in Paris leaves 4 people injured
Police say a strong explosion has hit a building in Paris' Left Bank, leaving four people injured.
-
7 Pakistanis arrested for alleged key role in migrant ship that sank off Greece, leaving 500 missing
Pakistani authorities say they have arrested seven alleged key figures in a human trafficking ring following last week's sinking of a vessel packed with migrants off Greece.
-
Missing Titanic submersible: Unidentified sounds source of 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
-
Missing Titanic sub could run out of oxygen Thursday morning: officials
A growing number of ships and planes have joined the search for a submersible that has been missing since descending to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday morning.
-
Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges
Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, appeared Wednesday at a court in Romania, where prosecutors have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.
Politics
-
MPs 'making good progress' towards adjourning House as early as today: Holland
Talks between parties are heading in a 'positive' direction, that could see the House of Commons rise as early as later today, Government House Leader Mark Holland said Wednesday afternoon.
-
Bloc leader optimistic Trudeau will call public inquiry into foreign interference
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he is hopeful the Liberal government will soon call an independent public inquiry into foreign meddling is Canada's affairs.
-
Trudeau raises flag honouring residential school survivors on Parliament Hill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised a flag on Parliament Hill this morning to honour Indigenous people who were forced to attend residential schools.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference
Months after Colorado's voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, Denver is hosting a conference this week put on by a psychedelic advocacy group bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers -- including an NFL star, a former Republican governor and a rapper.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
U.S. approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation's first 'lab-grown' meat
For the first time, U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved the sale of chicken made from animal cells, allowing two California companies to offer "lab-grown" meat to the nation's restaurant tables and eventually, supermarket shelves.
Entertainment
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
-
Acclaimed Canadian actor Paul Gross’ life comes full circle in 'King Lear'
Acclaimed Canadian actor and director Paul Gross is starring in the latest production of 'King Lear,' which was the first play he ever watched and the one that inspired him to start acting.
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
Business
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandal
Canada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
-
WestJet CEO pledges fares will not rise due to airline mergers
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says bringing Swoop and Sunwing Airlines under its banner won't lead to higher airfares as integrating the discount carriers will also tamp down costs.
Lifestyle
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
Sports
-
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
-
Beloved sportscaster Jamie Campbell 'sees life differently' following cancer diagnosis
Sportscaster Jamie Campbell has always been active. But he says he lives life with greater zest since being diagnosed with a common blood cancer in January 2021.
-
Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference
Months after Colorado's voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, Denver is hosting a conference this week put on by a psychedelic advocacy group bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers -- including an NFL star, a former Republican governor and a rapper.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.