U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails

Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. (Virgin Orbit via AP) Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft, parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. (Virgin Orbit via AP)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state's central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social