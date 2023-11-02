U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Sunak organized the first-ever AI Safety Summit as a forum for officials, experts and the tech industry to better understand "frontier" AI that some scientists warn could pose a risk to humanity's very existence.
The leaders of the United Nations and the European Union joined talks on the second day of the meeting, held at a former codebreaking spy base near London. It kicked off on Wednesday with an agreement signed by 28 nations, including the U.S. and China, to work toward "shared agreement and responsibility" about AI risks, and a plan to hold further meetings in South Korea and France over the next year.
Binding regulation for AI is not among the summit's goals. Sunak has said that the U.K.'s approach should not be to rush into regulation but to fully understand AI first.
Harris emphasized the U.S. administration's more hands-on approach in a speech at the U.S. embassy on Wednesday, saying the world needs to act right away to address "the full spectrum" of AI risks, not just existential threats such as massive cyberattacks or AI-formulated bioweapons.
She announced a new U.S. AI safety institute to draw up standards for testing AI models for public use. Sunak had proposed his own AI safety institute, with a similar role, days earlier.
Sunak has also proposed a global expert panel on AI, similar to the United Nations climate change panel. The British leader, who met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the summit on Thursday, is expected to provide more details of the proposal.
He's also scheduled to discuss AI with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a conversation that will be played on the social network X, which Musk owns, after the summit ends.
Musk is among tech executives who have warned that AI could pose a risk to humanity's future.
"Here we are for the first time, really in human history, with something that is going to be far more intelligent than us," Musk said at the summit. "It's not clear to me if we can control such a thing."
Sunak said it was important not to be "alarmist" about the technology, which could bring huge benefits.
"But there is a case to believe that it may pose a risk on a scale like pandemics and nuclear war, and that's why, as leaders, we have a responsibility to act to take the steps to protect people, and that's exactly what we're doing," he said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
10 BIPOC doctors at Sask. hospital file human rights complaint over 'discriminatory and racist leadership'
Ten foreign-trained internal medicine specialists in Regina are claiming they were targets of 'racist, and discriminatory leadership' while working at the Regina General Hospital, and have filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
'People are suffering': Hundreds of Canadians still trapped in Gaza as first foreign nationals cross into Egypt
Ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians were able to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, along with more than 300 foreign nationals—but apart from reports of one Canadian making it out, hundreds of other Canadians were still waiting to hear when they would be allowed to do the same.
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel's troops advance as diplomatic efforts aim to at least pause Gaza fighting
Israel's ground troops were advancing toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts intensified for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war.
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
'A curse to be a parent in Gaza': More than 3,600 Palestinian children killed in 3 weeks, Gaza Health Ministry says
More than 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Vancouver
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
Listen to the last new Beatles' song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: 'Now and Then'
The final Beatles recording is here. Titled 'Now and Then,' the almost impossible-to-believe track is four minutes and eight seconds of the first and only original Beatles recording of the 21st century.
Schools across Ontario close in response to bomb threats; connection unclear
Schools across Ontario have responded to multiple threats over the last couple of days, prompting evacuations and investigations by local police.
Canada
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 10 men arrested in Ontario child sexual exploitation ring, 39 charges laid
A total of 39 charges have been laid and 10 people arrested, including four from northern Ontario, in a online child luring and sexual exploitation investigation, police say.
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Peter Nygard's cross-examination at sex assault trial enters day 3
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue testifying today under cross-examination at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.
-
'We’re taking it very seriously': Humane society, forensic science students excavating pet cemetery in Ontario
All Hallows' Eve may have passed, but at one cemetery west of Toronto, they're just beginning to unearth the dead.
-
Well, rats: A pair of Calgary recycling plants are battling rodent infestations
Rats have found their way into two Calgary recycling plants.
World
-
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
-
2 more killed as Russian artillery keeps on battering southern Ukraine's Kherson region
Russian shelling killed an 81-year-old woman in the yard of her home and a 60-year-old man in southern Ukraine's Kherson region Thursday, local authorities said. The deaths were the latest civilian casualties in Moscow's recent ramped-up bombardment of the front-line area.
-
Biden calls for humanitarian 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war after speech interrupted by protester calling for ceasefire
U.S. President Joe Biden said he thought there should be a humanitarian 'pause' in the Israel-Hamas war, after his campaign speech Wednesday evening was interrupted by a protester calling for a ceasefire.
-
Alabama court says state can execute inmate with nitrogen gas
A divided Alabama Supreme Court said the state can execute an inmate with nitrogen gas, a method that has not previously been used carry out a death sentence.
-
Australian police accuse lunch host of murdering 3 guests with poisonous mushrooms
The host of a weekend family lunch at her Australian country home was charged with murdering three guests with poisonous mushrooms and attempting to murder a fourth who was left fighting for life, police said on Thursday.
-
Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria's hard-hit northeast
Extremists in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 37 villagers in two different attacks, residents said Wednesday, highlighting once again how deadly islamic extremist rebels have remained in their 14-year insurgency in the hard-hit region.
Politics
-
National public inquiry into foreign interference to proceed in two phases: commissioner
The long-called-for national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions has started to get rolling in earnest, with the commissioner deciding her work will proceed in phases, with public hearings beginning early next year, and culminating in a final report at the end of 2024.
-
RCMP official accused of leaks was acting on secret info from foreign agency: defence
A lawyer for Cameron Jay Ortis, a former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking classified material, says Ortis was acting largely on secret information passed to him by a foreign agency.
-
More funding, laws can stop anti-Muslim online hate from causing violence: senators
A Senate committee says anti-Muslim hate needs to be met with the creation of new criminal offences, more education and less bias in federal tax audits.
Health
-
'I don't expect years': N.B. woman raising awareness for silent cancer risk
A Havelock, N.B., woman received a terminal diagnosis of lung cancer two weeks ago and she's raising awareness about the dangers of radon.
-
Cocaine, MDMA linked to growing number of overdose deaths in Canada: StatCan
Stimulant drugs including cocaine, MDMA and multiple types of amphetamines contributed to roughly half of all accidental overdose deaths in Canada from 2020 to 2021, according to a new report by Statistics Canada that also tracked a sharp rise in overdoses.
-
B.C. needs non-prescription safe drug supply to curb OD deaths, expert panel says
An expert panel has urged the B.C. government to "immediately" pursue a non-prescription safe drug supply program, arguing the current prescription model is too restrictive to meaningfully combat the province's ongoing overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Online game opened Alberta mom's accounts to hackers
A Cochrane, Alta., mother is warning others after spending the last eight months trying to recover online accounts that were hacked after downloading a gaming app for her daughter.
-
Canada joins 27 countries, EU in signing world-first 'Bletchley Declaration' AI risk paper
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to Vancouver
Taylor Swift has added dates to the Canadian leg of her blockbuster Eras Tour – scheduling three shows in Vancouver.
-
Listen to the last new Beatles' song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI tech: 'Now and Then'
The final Beatles recording is here. Titled 'Now and Then,' the almost impossible-to-believe track is four minutes and eight seconds of the first and only original Beatles recording of the 21st century.
-
Britney Spears' memoir a million seller after just one week since its release
Britney Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me" has sold 1.1 million copies in the U.S. alone through its first week.
Business
-
Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposal
The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Uber and Lyft to pay US$328M in New York wage theft settlement
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will pay a combined $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.
-
Canadian Dairy Commission delays farmgate milk price hike by three months
The Canadian Dairy Commission is delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.
Lifestyle
-
'Your Next Star' helps people with Down syndrome get valuable work experience
John has Down syndrome and with the help of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, he secured that job right out of high school after an internship with them. He does everything from administrative work to community events and even giving the best pep talks to the Bruins alumni team.
-
Cats have 276 different facial expressions, study finds
In a study published in the journal Behavioural Processes last month, two U.S. scientists counted 276 different facial expressions when domesticated cats interacted with one another.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows incredible orca encounter off the coast of British Columbia
Video shows the incredible moments that a group of people off the coast of Prince Rupert, B.C. had with a pair of orca whales while fishing.
Sports
-
Four Winnipeg Jets players practise with neck guards in wake of Adam Johnson's death
Winnipeg Jets forwards Vladislav Namestnikov, Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti and Nikolaj Ehlers wore neck guards during practice on Wednesday in the wake of former NHL player Adam Johnson's tragic death.
-
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5
The Rangers won the first World Series championship in their 63-season franchise history by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.
-
Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World Series
There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls nearly 250,000 RAV4s in Canada due to fire risk
Toyota has issued a recall for the RAV4 model affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Canada due to a lack of proper sizing and placement of its 12-volt batteries, which can cause a fire when the vehicle is driven.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.