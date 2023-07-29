Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
Catch the first show Tuesday evening as the full moon rises in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal. That's because it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometers) away, thus the supermoon label.
The moon will be even closer the night of Aug. 30 -- a scant 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) distant. Because it's the second full moon in the same month, it will be what's called a blue moon.
"Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August," said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, dubbed Mr. Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise.
The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won't happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.
Masi will provide a live webcast of Tuesday evening's supermoon, as it rises over the Coliseum in Rome.
"My plans are to capture the beauty of this ... hopefully bringing the emotion of the show to our viewers," Masi said in an email.
"The supermoon offers us a great opportunity to look up and discover the sky," he added.
This year's first supermoon was in July. The fourth and last will be in September. The two in August will be closer than either of those.
Provided clear skies, binoculars or backyard telescopes can enhance the experience, Espenak said, revealing such features as lunar maria -- the dark plains formed by ancient volcanic lava flows -- and rays emanating from lunar craters.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the August full moon is traditionally known as the sturgeon moon. That's because of the abundance of that fish in the Great Lakes in August, hundreds of years ago.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
BREAKING | Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
Air passenger traffic at Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022: StatCan
The number of passengers who travelled through Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. But air travel is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, the recent data from Statistics Canada shows.
Canada's Liendo breaks own national record, wins silver in men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo won silver in the men's 100-metre butterfly with a Canadian record time at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
