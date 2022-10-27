Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500 feet (150 metres) across, scientists reported Thursday in the journal Science.
The larger of the two strikes churned out boulder-size slabs of ice, which may help researchers look for ways future astronauts can tap into Mars' natural resources.
The Insight lander measured the seismic shocks, while the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provided stunning pictures of the resulting craters.
Imaging the craters “would have been huge already,” but matching it to the seismic ripples was a bonus, said co-author Liliya Posiolova of Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego. “We were so lucky.”
Mars' atmosphere is thin unlike on Earth, where the thick atmosphere prevents most space rocks from reaching the ground, instead breaking and incinerating them.
A separate study last month linked a recent series of smaller Martian meteoroid impacts with smaller craters closer to InSight, using data from the same lander and orbiter.
The impact observations come as InSight nears the end of its mission because of dwindling power, its solar panels blanketed by dust storms. InSight landed on the equatorial plains of Mars in 2018 and has since recorded more than 1,300 marsquakes.
“It's going to be heartbreaking when we finally lose communication with InSight,” said Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the lander's chief scientist who took part in the studies. “But the data it has sent us will certainly keep us busy for years to come.”
The incoming space rocks were between 16 feet and 40 feet (5 metres and 12 metres) in diameter, said Posiolova. The impacts registered about magnitude 4.
The larger of the two struck last December some 2,200 miles (3,500 kilometres) from InSight, creating a crater roughly 70 feet (21 metres) deep. The orbiter's cameras showed debris hurled up to 25 miles (40 kilometres) from the impact, as well as white patches of ice around the crater, the most frozen water observed at such low latitudes, Posiolova said.
Posiolova spotted the crater earlier this year after taking extra pictures of the region from orbit. The crater was missing from earlier photos, and after poring through the archives, she pinpointed the impact to late December. She remembered a large seismic event recorded by InSight around that time and with help from that team, matched the fresh hole to what was undoubtedly a meteoroid strike. The blast wave was clearly visible.
Scientists also learned the lander and orbiter teamed up for an earlier meteoroid strike, more than double the distance of the December one and slightly smaller.
“Everybody was just shocked and amazed. Another one? Yep,” she recalled.
The seismic readings from the two impacts indicate a denser Martian crust beyond InSight's location.
“We still have a long way to go to understanding the interior structure and dynamics of Mars, which remain largely enigmatic,” said Doyeon Kim of ETH Zurich's Institute of Geophysics in Switzerland, who was part of the research.
Outside scientists said future landers from Europe and China will carry even more advanced seismometers. Future missions will “paint a clearer picture” of how Mars evolved, Yingjie Yang and Xiaofei Chen from China's Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen wrote in an accompanying editorial.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tiny island town in Newfoundland divided over resettlement as cut-off date looms
The future of a tiny island town in Newfoundland is uncertain after a preliminary resettlement vote. Residents of Gaultois are divided on whether they should stay or leave in the event its hydro and transportation links to the rest of the province get cut off.
Federal deficit for previous fiscal year comes in lower than anticipated in budget
Annual financial statements show the federal deficit for the previous fiscal year was $23.6 billion lower than the projected in the spring budget.
Anticipate unavoidable flight disruptions as labour shortages persist, say experts
The airline industry is warning that flight disruptions will be unavoidable this upcoming holiday travel season as an ongoing labour shortage drags on.
Blinken, Joly dodge question of Canada's possible role in military mission in Haiti
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the discussions about a multilateral military intervention in Haiti are ongoing and remain a 'work in progress.'
WATCH LIVE | Feds 'lost confidence' in Ottawa police, Lucki told OPP in texts released at inquiry
A text message from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the federal government was already losing confidence in the Ottawa police just one week into a massive protest which turned into an occupation in downtown Ottawa and at several border crossings last winter.
'Talk is cheap': Survivors marking anniversary of end of LGBTQ2S+ purge call for federal action
Survivors of the so-called LGBTQ2S+ purge were on Parliament Hill on Thursday calling for the federal government to make progress on recommendations they've made for improving inclusivity within federal workplaces, including the RCMP and Canadian military.
NEW | David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier on Nov. 18
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's next premier on Nov. 18, the province announced Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Victoria at a time that has yet to be determined, the province said in a statement.
Inviting convicted killer Colin Thatcher to throne speech 'an error in judgment,' Sask. MLA says
A Saskatchewan MLA is calling his decision to invite convicted killer Colin Thatcher to the legislative building on Wednesday an error in judgment.
26 guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
To date, 26 people have been named as plaintiffs in a civil claim against Thermea Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., after they say they contracted Staphylococcus, commonly known as staph, from one of the spa’s saltwater pools.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds 'lost confidence' in Ottawa police, Lucki told OPP in texts released at inquiry
A text message from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the federal government was already losing confidence in the Ottawa police just one week into a massive protest which turned into an occupation in downtown Ottawa and at several border crossings last winter.
-
4 children die in Thompson, Man., house fire, 3 people in hospital: RCMP
Four children have died after a fire broke out in a Thompson, Man., home Wednesday night.
-
NEW
NEW | David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier on Nov. 18
David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia's next premier on Nov. 18, the province announced Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Government House in Victoria at a time that has yet to be determined, the province said in a statement.
-
Inviting convicted killer Colin Thatcher to throne speech 'an error in judgment,' Sask. MLA says
A Saskatchewan MLA is calling his decision to invite convicted killer Colin Thatcher to the legislative building on Wednesday an error in judgment.
-
Wolverine populations declining in the Canada's Rockies, study suggests
A wildlife group says a recent study suggests that the number of wolverines in Canada's mountain parks is dropping and says climate change, trapping outside park boundaries and increased human activity could be to blame.
-
26 guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
To date, 26 people have been named as plaintiffs in a civil claim against Thermea Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., after they say they contracted Staphylococcus, commonly known as staph, from one of the spa’s saltwater pools.
World
-
Man who dragged officer into mob during Jan. 6 riot gets over 7 years in prison
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years years in prison.
-
Lebanon delivers signed sea border deal to U.S. mediator
Lebanon signed and delivered its copy of a U.S.-mediated sea border deal with Israel on Thursday to a U.S. mediator, hoping to soon start exploring gas in its southern maritime blocs to bring economic stability to the crisis-ridden country.
-
Chinese, Russia defence chiefs hold telephone conference
Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe held a recent telephone call with his Russia counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to 'exchange views on international and regional issues of mutual concern,' an official said Thursday.
-
Texas police: Uvalde officers' probe to be over by year-end
A criminal investigation looking into the hesitant police response to the Uvalde school massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers will be finished by the end of the year, Texas' state police chief said Thursday.
-
Iran leaders try to link protests to gun attack killing 15
Iran's supreme leader and its president tried Thursday to link the nationwide protests roiling the country to an Islamic State-claimed gun attack on a famous mosque that killed 15 people.
-
Crisis-stricken Cuba caught between ally Russia, nearby U.S.
When Hurricane Ian tore through western Cuba, it left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent among Cubans. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between its seaside neighbour, the United States, and ally, Russia.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Feds 'lost confidence' in Ottawa police, Lucki told OPP in texts released at inquiry
A text message from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the federal government was already losing confidence in the Ottawa police just one week into a massive protest which turned into an occupation in downtown Ottawa and at several border crossings last winter.
-
Federal deficit for previous fiscal year comes in lower than anticipated in budget
Annual financial statements show the federal deficit for the previous fiscal year was $23.6 billion lower than the projected in the spring budget.
-
Blinken, Joly dodge question of Canada's possible role in military mission in Haiti
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the discussions about a multilateral military intervention in Haiti are ongoing and remain a 'work in progress.'
Health
-
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
-
'We've been waiting for it since I was born': Cystic fibrosis drug having major impact on Courtenay child
Maysa Milligan and her family say she received a second chance at life thanks to the drug Trikafta — a game-changing medication for people with Cystic Fibrosis.
-
African health official: Ebola in Uganda is under control
Uganda's Ebola outbreak is under control, a top public health official in Africa said Thursday, noting that local health authorities are doing well to trace most contacts.
Sci-Tech
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
-
Photos of the partial solar eclipse you missed Tuesday morning
Tuesday morning, Canadians missed a partial solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon and Earth almost aligned. The next eclipse event takes place on Nov. 8, as the upcoming full moon is set to occur along with a total lunar eclipse, which will be visible to Canada.
Entertainment
-
Former northeast Calgary playwright and actor Sundeep Morrison to present solo show in New York City
Sundeep Morrison was a six-year-old kid in Castleridge, in northeast Calgary, one day when they went out to ride sidekick with their dad, who drove a cab.
-
Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' music video appears to have been edited on one platform amid backlash
The backlash against one moment in Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' music video appears to have prompted an edit on at least one platform.
-
Disney CEO, asked if company is 'too woke,' says it will cater to audience
Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become 'too woke,' said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the 'rich, diverse' world of viewers.
Business
-
WestJet is investigating after airline tweets customer's personal information
The Calgary-based airline shared a document for a seat fee on its social media channels, in what appears to be a breach of the customer's privacy.
-
Musk doesn't seek a 'free-for-all hellscape' for Twitter
Elon Musk attempted to soothe leery Twitter advertisers Thursday, a day before a deadline to close out on his US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, saying that he is buying the platform to 'help humanity' and doesn't want it to become a 'free-for-all hellscape.'
-
Credit Suisse announces 'radical' restructuring with Saudi backing
Credit Suisse will raise US$4 billion to step back from Wall Street and double down on managing the finances of the world's wealthy, the scandal-plagued Swiss bank said on Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
National Geographic reveals its top destinations for 2023
Alberta has been named in a list of the National Geographic's 25 must-see destinations in 2023. Other locations include the Scottish Highlands, New Zealand, and the Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China.
-
This Cape Breton supercentenarian wants 110 cards for her 110th birthday
Beatrice Jensen of New Waterford, N.S., is getting ready for a major celebration next month -- her 110th birthday.
-
Watch these dogs get treated to gourmet food at a California restaurant
A new fine dining San Francisco restaurant called Dogue is serving fancy meals to pampered pups.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy
Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada.
-
Peloton tells members it will no longer use Kanye West's music in new classes
Peloton has 'indefinitely paused' playing Kanye West's music from its streaming workout classes.
-
Australia players call out Qatar on LGBTQ2S+, worker rights
The Australian men's soccer team has issued a three-minute video highlighting Qatar's human rights record, including its treatment of foreign workers and restrictions on the LGBTQ2S+ community, and demanding genuine reform as a legacy of the Gulf country's staging of the World Cup.
Autos
-
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russian market, sell shares to local investor
Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.
-
GM: All U.S. facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.
-
Tesla faces U.S. criminal probe over self-driving claims: sources told Reuters
Tesla is under criminal investigation in the United States over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.