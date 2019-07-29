Two out of three major meteor showers active during July and August will peak overnight Monday according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

The southern delta Aquariids, which are active from July 12 to Aug. 23, are expected to peak overnight while the moon is six per cent full, according to the AMS website. The society said this particular shower is best seen from the southern tropics, but those living north of the equator may still catch glimpses.

The alpha Capricornids, which are active from July 3 to Aug. 15, are also due to peak overnight Monday when the moon is six per cent full. This shower is not known to be very strong, according to the AMS, but does produce a number of bright fireballs and can be seen well on both sides of the equator.

The third shower currently active from July 17 to Aug. 23 is the Perseids, expected to peak overnight August 12 to 13 while the moon is 94 per cent full.