Twitter urges users to change their passwords after bug exposed passwords
A smartphone display shows the Twitter logo in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 2, 2013. (AP / Soeren Stache)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 5:21PM EDT
TORONTO -- Twitter Inc. is encouraging its 336 million users to change their passwords after a bug left some exposed in an internal log.
The company says it typically uses technology to mask the passwords so no one can see them, but a glitch caused them to be available in plain language.
Twitter says it has no reason to believe any of the passwords left its system and an investigation found no breaches or misuse of the data.
Twitter discovered the bug itself and says it has since been fixed.
It removed the exposed passwords and implemented plans to prevent the bug from occurring again.
Twitter says it is only asking users to change their passwords "out of an abundance of caution."
We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password. https://t.co/RyEDvQOTaZ— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 3, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Canadian girl power: All-female team competes at robotics event
- Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 reveals 19th century shipwrecks
- 10 Indian cities top WHO list of most polluted in the world
- Nine out of 10 people breathing polluted air: WHO
- Hawaii poised to ban sale of some sunscreens that harm coral