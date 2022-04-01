Twitter tweeted a message on its official account on Friday saying it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message about the long-sought feature on April Fools' Day.

Asked if the tweet was a joke, Twitter said in a statement, "We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later."

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Some commentators welcomed it.

Some saw it as funny.

Still others did not.

The verified account of Dictionary.com tweeted a link to the "Definition of unfunny."

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Howard Goller)