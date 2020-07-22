HONG KONG -- Twitter said it would crack down on accounts and content related to QAnon, the far-right U.S. conspiracy theory popular among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

It will ban accounts associated with QAnon content and block sharing of associated URLs. Twitter also will stop highlighting and recommending tweets associated with QAnon.

The company said it was taking action against online behaviour that could lead to offline harm. The QAnon conspiracy theory is centred on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state."

Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts and its followers flock to the president's rallies wearing clothes and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans.