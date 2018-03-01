

The Associated Press





Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is asking for help improving the openness and civility of conversation on Twitter, saying the company failed to prevent misinformation, echo chambers and abuse of its global messaging service.

In a series of tweets , Dorsey says Twitter needs to re-engineer the service to encourage more healthy debate and critical thinking. The company is now soliciting proposals for measuring the healthiness of conversation on the service in order to improve it.

In January, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced he would devote 2018 to fixing similar problems at Facebook.

In a related development, YouTube says its effort to crack down on misinformation with more human moderators has hit some snags, acknowledging mistakes were made in deleting some channels in the wake of the Florida school shooting.