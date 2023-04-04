Twitter again accused of legal violations during mass layoffs

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his defence team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.

