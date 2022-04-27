Twitter abuse victims fear Musk's plans, but may not quit
Perhaps no group of people is more alarmed about Elon Musk's plan to make Twitter a free speech free-for-all than those most likely to be targeted for harassment: women, racial minorities and other marginalized groups.
They fear that a more hands-off approach to policing the platform will embolden purveyors of hate speech, bullying and disinformation to ratchet up their bad behaviour - a possibility Musk has done little to dispel.
Yet even those who have faced extreme harassment on Twitter say they are unlikely to quit the platform. Despite the negative psychological toll, they still place a high value on Twitter as a place to express their views and engage with others.
That could help explain why Musk shows little concern for the underbelly of unfettered free speech, although advertisers - who account for 90 per cent of Twitter's revenue - may not feel the same way.
Renee Bracey Sherman, a biracial abortion rights advocate, endures a steady stream of predictable criticism on Twitter and, occasionally, an eruption of vile tweets: messages calling for her death, photos of aborted fetuses and, recently, her likeness photoshopped as a Nazi.
“It is a montage of hate and gore and violence,” Bracey Sherman said.
But while some famous people have said they are planning to quit Twitter because of Musk, more typical users like Bracey Sherman say it's not that simple. They cannot easily get attention wherever they go, cannot leave Twitter and expect their followers to join them.
To mitigate the hate, Bracey Sherman has blocked thousands of people, and she uses filters to hide some of the most extreme messages. She also reports some of the most egregious messages to Twitter, although she says the platform rarely does anything about them.
While Twitter did not immediately respond for comment, the company says on its site that it does not permit targeted harassment or intimidation that could make people afraid to speak up. And it says it does not tolerate violent threats.
Musk has called himself a “free-speech absolutist” and believes Twitter will thrive as a forum for public debate with fewer restrictions. He hasn't offered many details about his plans and he didn't immediately respond to questions Wednesday, but in tweets to his 85 million followers since Twitter agreed to his $44 billion offer to buy the company Musk has made clear that he wants to limit the company's content-moderation efforts.
“The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,” Musk tweeted Tuesday.
The uproar over Twitter echoes what other social media companies have experienced in the recent past, such as when Facebook was slow to act to remove then-President Donald Trump from the platform for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. And history shows that attempts at boycotts rarely succeed.
Technology experts say leaving social platforms is not easy - your friends or business associates are on it, and there are few alternatives. And even when fed-up users do leave, a steady stream of new users comes in right behind them. It's not the angriest users who leave, experts say, but those who simply find no use for the platform.
While polls show all types of people are susceptible to online harassment, extensive research has shown that women and people of color are far more likely to be targeted. That's also true for people with disabilities, people who belong to religious minorities and members of the LGBTQ community.
Michael Kleinman, who has studied online harassment for Amnesty International, said if Twitter allows more hateful and abusive speech, marginalized people who get attacked are likely to express themselves less.
“No one feels safe in a public square where as soon as you speak, a hostile mob screaming obscenities descends upon you. That's no longer a public square. That's an arena,” Kleinman said.
Brianna Wu understands that arena as well as anybody.
She has received sexual-assault and death threats on Twitter since 2014, when she created a video game, Revolution 60, that featured women as protagonists. The harassment was part of a larger online campaign targeting female game developers that became known as GamerGate.
Wu has since worked closely with Twitter's trust and safety team to improve the platform. She said “it terrifies me” to hear Musk talk about rolling back - if not completely wiping away - these efforts.
“We fought very, very hard to improve the platform for women, for LGBTQ people and people of color,” said Wu, who is white and identifies as bisexual.
But Wu has no plans to leave Twitter, which she - a former candidate for Congress in Massachusetts - relies on for personal and professional relationships. “I've developed life-long friends on Twitter. I think it's really sad that to get that human connection I'm going to have to deal with harassment again that damages and deadens your humanity.”
Not everyone is dead set on staying. comic book writer Kelly Sue DeConnick, who has faced harassment as an advocate for gender equity in the entertainment industry, said she'll wait to see what changes Musk makes before deciding.
“If this just becomes a place where people scream at each other and call each other names and wish one another ill, I'm out,” DeConnick said.
Bridget Todd, a spokeswoman for UltraViolet, an organization that advocates against discrimination in all forms, said that even though Twitter has managed to reduce harassment on its platform in recent years, she doesn't use it as much as she once did.
Todd said she is deeply worried about Musk guiding the company to eliminate the protections it does have - which she considers inadequate. But she doesn't intend to leave the platform.
“Our voices are so powerful on platforms like Twitter,” she said. “I don't necessarily think that this signals the end of that, because I know our voices can really endure.”
Evan Feeney, campaign director for Color of Change, an online racial justice organization that works to improve the lives of Black people in the United States, called Musk's push to relax content standards on Twitter “an alarming development.” He predicted more coordinated attacks on Black people, particularly Black women.
“It is never good when a single billionaire who purposely conflates freedom to harm with freedom of speech controls one of the (largest) social media platforms in the world,” Feeney said. “We've spent years pushing Twitter to implement polices we think have made the platform better. It's alarming that with a flip of a switch those could be rolled back.”
Harassment on Twitter also spills over into the real world, and it highlights just how much victims sometimes are forced to put up with.
Bracey Sherman says people have placed stickers of racist symbols, including swastikas and monkeys, on her potted plants and the front door of her home. It is why she bristles at those who extol limitless free speech, and who suggest she should just toughen up and ignore it.
“What am I supposed to be able to handle?” she asked. “The fact that you are sending me photos of Nazis and telling me I should be raped over and over and over again?”
Associated Press writer Todd Richmond contributed to this report from Madison, Wisconsin, and Haleluya Hadero contributed from New York. Funk reported from Omaha, Nebraska.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
Affordable, accessible housing a growing concern as Canada's population ages: experts
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
Handling your digital estate: What to do with your social media, crypto once you're gone
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Canada
-
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Affordable, accessible housing a growing concern as Canada's population ages: experts
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
-
Vancouver police not using thin blue line patches as white supremacist symbol, chief says
The Vancouver Police Department has joined a growing list of law enforcement agencies grappling with how to address the use of thin blue line patches among members.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
World
-
Fruity near-miss for France's Macron, targeted by tomatoes
Newly reelected French President Emmanuel Macron narrowly avoided being pelted by what looked like a small sackful of cherry tomatoes Wednesday as he waded through a boisterous and packed crowd in a market northwest of Paris.
-
Juvenile suspect arrested in death of 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin
Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim, they announced Tuesday evening.
-
Madeleine Albright honoured by U.S. President Biden, other world leaders
Addressing world leaders and America's political elite paying final respects to Madeleine Albright, former U.S. president Bill Clinton recalled in his final conversation with the former secretary of state that she didn't want to talk about her declining health at a moment when the West is on edge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
McCarthy defends U.S. Capitol riots day audio, House GOP backs 'next speaker'
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues Wednesday he never asked then-U.S. President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol as he defended private conversations around the siege that have spilled into the open and jeopardized his leadership.
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukrainian paramedics teach civilians life-saving skills
A member of the Ukrainian volunteer paramedic organization Hospitallers recently trained civilians in combat first-aid prior to their deployment to the front lines of Ukraine's fight against Russian forces.
-
Ukraine updates: UN mobilizing team for steel plant evacuation
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: The U.N. says its humanitarian office is mobilizing an experienced team from around the world to coordinate the complex evacuation of civilians from the besieged steel plant in the battered Ukrainian city of Mariupol with the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Politics
-
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
-
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
Health
-
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
-
The U.S. is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Fauci says
The United States is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
-
Shanghai seeks 'societal zero COVID' with rounds of testing
Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will start rounds of COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which neighbourhoods can safely be allowed a limited amount of freedom of movement, as residents in Beijing watch carefully on word for whether the capital city will lock down.
Sci-Tech
-
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight
SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.
-
'Voices of April': China's internet erupts in protest against censorship of Shanghai lockdown video
A montage of audio recordings featured in "Voices of April," a video documenting the harsh impact of Shanghai's nearly month-long lockdown, spread across social media platforms in China, but for the Chinese government, the six-minute clip was too much, with censors quickly taking down the film as well as any references to it from China's internet.
-
Handling your digital estate: What to do with your social media, crypto once you're gone
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Entertainment
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
-
Robert Pattinson set to return for a sequel to 'The Batman'
'The Batman' will return. Warner Bros. revealed the news during its Tuesday presentation at CinemaCon, where 'The Batman' director Matt Reeves delivered the news.
-
Maluma on historic Medillin show, fulfilling lifelong dream
Fresh from the special unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure in Medellin, Colombia, Maluma is ready to give the largest concert ever held at the Atanasio Girardot Soccer Stadium in his hometown.
Business
-
Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected
A federal judge has rejected Elon Musk's bid to throw out a securities fraud settlement over tweets claiming that Musk had the funding to take Tesla private in 2018.
-
RBC report says inflation and rising rates will hurt low income Canadians most
A report by RBC Economics says inflation and rising borrowing costs will affect all Canadian households, but low income Canadians will feel the sharpest sting.
-
Stocks regain their footing a day after big tech sell-off
Stocks shook off a wobbly start and gained ground in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, after a big sell-off of tech stocks a day earlier. It's the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies this week.
Lifestyle
-
103-year-old B.C. man walking 103 laps around care home to fundraise for Ukraine
John Hillman, who is a veteran of the Second World War, will be walking 103 laps around his care home to celebrate 103 years on the Earth.
-
The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine
A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
The Ukrainian soccer season has officially been called off because of the Russian invasion, creating a path for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv to be entered in next season's Champions League.
-
London officers face misconduct review over stop of athletes travelling with baby
Five officers from London's Metropolitan Police will face a gross misconduct hearing over the stop and search of two Black athletes, the force said Wednesday.
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
Autos
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.
-
Leclerc hopes mistake won't cost him as Verstappen closes in
Charles Leclerc is hoping he won't be looking back at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix as the weekend where he lost the Formula One title.
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.