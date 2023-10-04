Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny colourful particles we can't see
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
Moungi Bawendi, of MIT; Louis Brus, of Columbia University; and Alexei Ekimov, of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., were honoured for their work with the tiny particles that "have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps," according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm.
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
Moungi Bawendi, of MIT; Louis Brus, of Columbia University; and Alexei Ekimov, of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., were honoured for their work with the tiny particles that "have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps," according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm.
"Why does it matter, right, that we can make tiny particles that nobody can see, but they have colours?" Pernilla Witting Stafshede, a member of Nobel committee that awarded the prize. "This is actually used today both in medicine and technology. ... We have displays on TVs, in your cellphone, that use quantum dots inside to make just brighter colours."
The suspense surrounding the academy's decision took an unusual turn when Swedish media reported the names of the winners several hours before the prize was announced. The advance notice apparently came from a news release sent out early by mistake.
WHAT DISCOVERY WON THE NOBEL PRIZE IN CHEMISTRY?
Quantum dots' electrons have constrained movement, which affects how they absorb and release visible light, allowing for very bright colours.
The dots are nanoparticles that glow blue, red, or green when illuminated or exposed to light. The colour they emit depends on the size of the particles. Larger dots shine red, and smaller dots shine blue. The colour change is due to how electrons act in more or less confined spaces.
While physicists had predicted these colour-change properties as early as the 1930s, creating quantum dots of specific controlled sizes was not possible in the lab for another five decades.
Ekimov, 78, and Brus, 80, were early pioneers of the technology, while Bawendi, 62, is credited with revolutionizing the production of quantum dots "resulting in almost perfect particles. This high quality was necessary for them to be utilized in applications," the academy said.
"The community realized the implications in the mid-90s, that there could potentially be some real-world applications," he said.
Judy Giordan, president of the American Chemical Society, said she was thrilled at the selection of the winners.
"What we care about a lot in chemistry is being able to make and tailor novel structures and architectures to solve problems that help people and the planet," Giordan said.
WERE THE WINNERS ANNOUNCED PREMATURELY?
Swedish media reported hours before Wednesday's announcement that the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences had sent out a news release that identified Bawendi, Brus and Ekimov as the latest Nobel laureates.
Public broadcaster SVT said the release said the trio were receiving the prize for the "discovery and synthesis of quantum dots."
After officially announcing the three winners, Secretary-General Hans Ellegren said the Swedish academy would investigation how the information got out in advance.
"There was a press release sent out for still unknown reasons. We have been very active this morning to find out exactly what happened," he said during the news conference where the award was announced. "This is very unfortunate and we deeply regret what happened."
The academy, which awards the physics, chemistry and economics prizes, asks for nominations a year in advance from thousands of university professors and other scholars around the world.
A committee for each prize then discusses candidates in a series of meetings throughout the year. At the end of the process, the committee presents one or more proposals to the full academy for a vote. The deliberations, including the names of nominees other than the winners, are kept confidential for 50 years.
Permanent Secretary of the Royal Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, center, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, at the Royal Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
HOW DID THE WINNERS REACT?
Bawendi told the news conference he was "very surprised, sleepy, shocked, unexpected and very honored."
Asked about the leak, he said he didn't know he'd been made a Nobel laureate until he was called by the academy.
Bawendi said he was not thinking about the possible applications of his work when he started researching quantum dots.
"The motivation really is the basic science. A basic understanding, the curiosity of how does the world work? And that's what drives scientists and academic scientists to do what they do," he said.
Brus, a professor emeritus at Columbia, said he didn't pick up the phone when the early morning call came from the Swedish academy to notify him.
"It was ringing during the night, but I didn't answer it because I'm trying to get some sleep, basically," he told The Associated Press. He finally saw the news online when he got up around 6 a.m.
"I certainly was not expecting this," Brus said.
Brus said he was glad to see recognition for the area of chemistry he practices. The practical applications of quantum dots, like creating the colours in flatscreen TVs, are something he was hoping for when he started the work decades ago, he said.
"Basic research is extremely hard to predict exactly how it's going to work out," Brus said. "It's more for the knowledge base than it is for the actual materials. But in this case, it's both."
Ekimov is the former chief scientist at Nanocrystals Technology, a company based in New York where he started working in 1999. The Swedish academy credited him with demonstrating in the early 1980s that the size of copper chloride nanoparticles affected the colours in glass.
On Tuesday, the physics prize went to French-Swedish physicist Anne L'Huillier, French scientist Pierre Agostini and Hungarian-born Ferenc Krausz for producing the first split-second glimpse into the super-fast world of spinning electrons.
On Monday, Hungarian-American Katalin Kariko and American Drew Weissman won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.
The chemistry prize means Nobel season has reached its halfway stage. The prizes in literature, peace and economics follow, with one announcement every weekday until Oct. 9.
The Nobel Foundation raised the prize money by 10% this year to 11 million kronor (about $1 million). In addition to the money, winners receive an 18-carat gold medal and diploma when they collect their Nobel Prizes at the award ceremonies in December.
------
Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands and Larson reported from Washington.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
U.K. police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies
British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there, authorities said Wednesday.
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny colourful particles we can't see
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
After judge's rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial
Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to his New York civil fraud trial for a third day Wednesday after running afoul of the judge by denigrating a key court staffer in a social media post.
A bus plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, killing 21 people
A bus carrying dozens of people plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, causing a fiery crash that killed 21 people and injured at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.
Indian police arrest a news site's editor and administrator after raiding homes of journalists
Police in New Delhi have arrested the editor of a news website and one of its administrators after raiding the homes of journalists working for the site, which has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist-led government.
U.K. plans to raise legal smoking age each year until it applies to whole population
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday proposed raising the legal age that people in England can buy cigarettes by one year, every year until it applies to the whole population.
Mould halts in-person visits at Newfoundland's notorious, rodent-infested jail
Inmates at Newfoundland's oldest and largest provincial jail say the facility's visiting room has been condemned because of mould.
Canada
-
Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
-
How rate hikes have sparked debate on the causes of inflation and how to fight it
Central banks have been trying their best to convince the public that their interest rate hikes are ultimately for the greater good. But not everyone is buying it.
-
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
GTA home sales drop 7.1% in September as higher rates bite
Greater Toronto home sales slid 7.1 per cent last month compared with September 2022, with sales of semi-detached houses and townhouses particularly declining from last year.
-
Mould halts in-person visits at Newfoundland's notorious, rodent-infested jail
Inmates at Newfoundland's oldest and largest provincial jail say the facility's visiting room has been condemned because of mould.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
World
-
U.K. police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies
British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Turkiye warns it will strike Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria after suicide bombing in Ankara
Turkiye's foreign minister warned on Wednesday that Kurdish militants behind a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital face robust retaliation against their group's positions in Syria and Iraq.
-
EU countries overcome key obstacle in yearslong plan to overhaul the bloc's asylum rules
European Union countries on Wednesday overcame a major obstacle in their yearslong quest to overhaul the bloc's asylum rules amid warnings that time is running out to clinch agreement on the entire scheme.
-
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Baltimore university
A shooting interrupted a homecoming week celebration at Baltimore's Morgan State University on Tuesday, wounding five people and prompting an hourslong lockdown of the historically Black college.
-
A bus plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, killing 21 people
A bus carrying dozens of people plummeted 15 metres from an elevated road in Venice, causing a fiery crash that killed 21 people and injured at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.
-
Indian police arrest a news site's editor and administrator after raiding homes of journalists
Police in New Delhi have arrested the editor of a news website and one of its administrators after raiding the homes of journalists working for the site, which has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist-led government.
Politics
-
What to know about Canada's new House Speaker
Liberal MP Greg Fergus is Canada's new House of Commons Speaker, following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the political history books as Fergus, once a parliamentary page, becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role.
-
Nijjar fallout: India reportedly tells Canada to bring home 'dozens' of its diplomats
Canada needs diplomats in India to help navigate the 'extremely challenging' tensions between the two countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday in response to demands that Ottawa repatriate dozens of its envoys.
-
Poilievre defends Truth and Reconciliation Day post, calls criticism 'appalling politicization'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending the caption on photos he posted to social media on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after Liberal cabinet minister Marc Miller accused him of misidentifying Inuit people as Algonquin.
Health
-
U.K. plans to raise legal smoking age each year until it applies to whole population
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday proposed raising the legal age that people in England can buy cigarettes by one year, every year until it applies to the whole population.
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny colourful particles we can't see
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
Lady Gaga will not have to pay US$500,000 reward to woman tied to dognapping of her French bulldogs
A Los Angeles County Judge ruled Monday that singer Lady Gaga will not have to pay out the US$500,000 reward that she promised for her French bulldogs' safe return following a 2021 dognapping incident.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies after selloff as reports suggest U.S. economy may be cooling
Wall Street is holding steadier in mixed trading Wednesday after reports suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
-
OPINION
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
-
How rate hikes have sparked debate on the causes of inflation and how to fight it
Central banks have been trying their best to convince the public that their interest rate hikes are ultimately for the greater good. But not everyone is buying it.
Lifestyle
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemic
Nationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
-
Order a bagel and schmear at Feltz Bagels, and you'll be fed an original piece of art
"Feltz Bagels," the latest installation from British artist Lucy Sparrow, uses approximately 30,000 pieces of felt to recreate the look and feel of the authentic Jewish bagel shops prominent in New York's Lower East Side neighborhood.
-
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays on brink of elimination ahead of Game 2 in AL wild-card series
If the Jays don't win Wednesday at Target Field, their post-season experience will be both brief and finished.
-
U.S. appeals court to hear arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of Ronaldo rape case in Vegas
A United States appeals court planned to hear Wednesday from lawyers trying to revive a woman's bid to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions more than the US $375,000 in hush money he paid her after she accused him of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
Autos
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.
-
From vehicle brakes to smart plugs: These were the major recalls in Canada this week
This week the government of Canada issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicle components and consumer products. With dangers ranging from short circuit fire risks to electric shock hazards, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.