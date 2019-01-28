

Relaxnews





Google's teams are reportedly working on perfecting facial recognition to make it as reliable as possible and to integrate support for secure 3D facial recognition into Android Q, the next version of the firm's mobile operating system, according to the XDA Developers website. The aim is to offer a credible alternative to Apple's Face ID, featured in the latest iPhone handsets.

Facial recognition could get much more advanced with Android Q. Apple's Face ID uses a 3D technology analyzing up to 30,000 points on the face, making it almost infallible, unlike what's currently on offer in Android. At the moment, if a manufacturer wants to offer a function of equivalent performance, they must ensure hardware development (adding sensors) as well as software development (custom interface). Now, the aim for Google is to offer native, ready-to-use support for secure 3D facial recognition in Android Q, for unlocking smartphones as well as making secure online payments.

XDA Developers hasn't given any further details about this upcoming technology, reporting just that it could be coming to Android Q, the main features of which are expected to be outlined at the Google I/O conference early in May 2019.

According to other rumors published by XDA Developers, Android Q could also get a system-wide dark mode and a desktop mode for a more desktop-friendly layout. The OS is not expected to roll out before the fall, first of all to a new generation of Google Pixel smartphones then progressively to most other compatible handsets.