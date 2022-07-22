Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI

F35 fighter display at the Farnborough Air Show fair, on July 19, 2022. (Alberto Pezzali / AP) F35 fighter display at the Farnborough Air Show fair, on July 19, 2022. (Alberto Pezzali / AP)

    The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world's biggest aviation, defence and aerospace expos. Defence contractors outlined how artificial intelligence and other technologies will be used in the newest warplanes as global military delegations browsed mockups of missiles, drones and fighter jets.

