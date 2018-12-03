

CTVNews.ca Staff





Muscular legs run in the family of one of Iceland’s most eligible rams.

It’s why the male sheep known as “Fjalldrapi” is among 44 rams on the country’s competitive Ram Registry, a kind of Tinder for sheep that is stirring up excitement among farmers.

The rams are listed on the Icelandic Agricultural Advisory Centre catalogue with a full-body photo and description outlining everything from the animal’s softness of wool to their physique. Fjalldrapi is described as “quiet” and a “beautiful ram.” Another profile boasts about the ram’s good “leadership skills,” one says the ram is “tall and respectful,” another “holds his head high.”

If a farmer wants to swipe right on a male suitor, they buy a ram’s sperm from the organization -- not the ram itself -- to start breeding offspring.

Sheep farmer Snaedis Anna Thorhallsdottir landed five rams on the registry, a feat for most farmers. Making the cut can put you on the map, she said, otherwise your farm could be forgotten.

“It’s pretty competitive,” she told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday. “You need to have research on your farm to compare your rams and show that they give good offspring. There’s a long tradition of research on our farm.”

The list, released annually every November, is timed for the sheep mating season, which happens during winter. While most farmers breed for meat and desire the most muscular well-built rams, many also want female sheep that produce good quality milk. Others will look for a unique colour of wool, good horns, or a well-tempered ram.

“Sometimes they look at the temperament, you don’t want them to be evil,” Thorhallsdottir joked.

She doesn’t know how successful her five rams have been since she’s sold them off. But she’s proud that her farm remains on the map in Iceland’s industry. In part, she can thank the muscular bachelor Fjalldrapi.