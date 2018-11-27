After blasting across our solar system for seven months, NASA’s InSight spacecraft opened its parachute and gently landed on a vast, dusty plain on Mars on Monday.

The journey from Earth to the red planet stretched 458 million kilometres – the equivalent of travelling from Toronto to Montreal 846,580 times. But the $1-billion project began long before the spacecraft blasted off from California.

Here’s a look back at how InSight pulled off the ambitious mission to Mars.

August 6, 2012: The last spacecraft to travel to Mars, NASA’s car-sized Curiosity rover, successfully lands. Equipped with an arsenal of tools, Curiosity is tasked with collecting organic samples on the planet’s surface in hopes of determining whether Mars ever supported life.

August 2012: NASA decides to develop and launch InSight. The plan is to create a robotic lander capable of studying the deep interior of Mars.

May 2014: Lockheed Martin begins construction on the lander.

March 9, 2016: NASA pushes back InSight’s launch date to May 2018.

Feb. 28, 2018: InSight is flown from Colorado to California, where preparations begin for the launch.

May 5, 2018: InSight launches before sunrise from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. A powerful Atlas V-401 rocket blasts the craft into space.

May 14, 2018: InSight detaches from the rocket.

August 5, 2018: Hurtling through space at a speed of nearly 10,000 kilometres per hour, InSight marks the halfway point in its journey.

2:52 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018: InSight successfully lands on the dusty surface of Mars. At NASA headquarters, anxious scientists celebrate.

6:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 27, 2018: InSight snaps a selfie and beams it back to Earth. The photo shows the expansive Martian landscape and rosy-pink horizon. “There’s a quiet beauty here,” NASA tweeted from InSight’s Twitter account. “Looking forward to exploring my new home.”