TikTok a potential target in upcoming U.S. bill to ban some foreign tech: senator

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19

The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas -- representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.

Greek PM Mitsotakis apologizes for deadly train disaster

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized Sunday for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the deadliest train crash in the country's history, while a stationmaster facing charges gave his account of the events leading up to the tragedy.

