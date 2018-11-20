

CTVNews.ca Staff





A blogger who pointed out a way for iPhone users to quickly and easily scroll through text is earning lots of praise for exposing the little-known feature.

Food blogger Krissy Brierre-Davis discovered that, by pressing and holding the space bar on her iPhone keyboard, she could easily move the cursor around the screen. This feature allows users to quickly pinpoint a spot in the text to make a change instead of frustratingly stabbing at the screen with one’s finger, trying to get the cursor to land on the precise spot in the text that requires editing.

Brierre-Davis tweeted her revelation Sunday afternoon and has since earned more than 50,000 retweets and 114,000 likes.

“How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped,” she tweeted with a picture describing the feature.

People on Twitter commented that the feature “changed my entire life” and that it solved a number one problem they have with phones.

Other users pointed out that users with the iPhone 6s or newer can activate the feature by pressing harder anywhere on the keyboard.

Older phones can access the feature by pressing and holding the space bar, provided they have iOS 12.

How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped. pic.twitter.com/2RfRhI4Y1X — Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissys_kitchen) November 18, 2018

this just changed my entire life https://t.co/eyQ37r6by4 — rat king (@MikeIsaac) November 19, 2018

How many people typed 2-3 lines of gibberish to test this?

✋�� — Chris Zaker (@filtermanZaker) November 19, 2018

This is LIFE CHANGING INFORMATION. pic.twitter.com/deD3AO5QEZ — Tofurkey Eatin' Meri (@dresserlook) November 19, 2018

Literally the No. 1 thing I dislike about cellphones, now solved. — Sean Stangland (@SeanStanglandDH) November 19, 2018