Sci-Tech

    • This ancient tadpole fossil is the oldest ever discovered

    The oldest-known tadpole fossil, found in Patagonia, Argentina. (Mariana Chuliver via AP) The oldest-known tadpole fossil, found in Patagonia, Argentina. (Mariana Chuliver via AP)
    Share
    New York -

    Scientists have discovered the oldest-known fossil of a giant tadpole that wriggled around over 160 million years ago.

    The new fossil, found in Argentina, surpasses the previous ancient record holder by about 20 million years.

    Imprinted in a slab of sandstone are parts of the tadpole's skull and backbone, along with impressions of its eyes and nerves.

    “It's not only the oldest tadpole known, but also the most exquisitely preserved,” said study author Mariana Chuliver, a biologist at Buenos Aires’ Maimonides University.

    Researchers know frogs were hopping around as far back as 217 million years ago. But exactly how and when they evolved to begin as tadpoles remains unclear.

    Paleontologist at the fossil site "Estancia La Matilde" in Patagonia, Argentina showing an adult specimen of the fossil frog. (Mariana Chuliver via AP)

    This new discovery adds some clarity to that timeline. At about a half foot (16 centimetres) long, the tadpole is a younger version of an extinct giant frog.

    “It's starting to help narrow the timeframe in which a frog becomes a frog,” said Ben Kligman, a paleontologist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History who was not involved with the research.

    The results were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

    The fossil is strikingly similar to the tadpoles of today — even containing remnants of a gill scaffold system that modern-day tadpoles use to sift food particles from water.

    That means the amphibians' survival strategy has stayed tried and true for millions of years, helping them outlast several mass extinctions, Kligman said.

    ___

    The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group.

    The AP is solely responsible for all content.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News