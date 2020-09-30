TORONTO -- Nearly 40 per cent of Canadians do not trust the integrity of the information they see online, according to a recent poll conducted by Canadian VPN provider TunnelBear, and 30 per cent of those surveyed report concerns of political censorship.

Globally, the survey found that 44 per cent of internet users have experienced, or know people who have experienced, internet censorship.

While 23 per cent of Canadians claimed to have personally experienced censorship online, 29 per cent said they haven’t heard of anyone experiencing internet censorship.

When asked what type of censorship they are worried about facing online, 30 per cent of Canadians reported that they fear “government control to prevent constituents from speaking against the state/governing body.”

Globally, 39 per cent of respondents believe they face political censorship. However, that number jumped to nearly half, or 44 per cent, in the U.S.

The survey, conducted in September, defined online censorship as being unable to access certain information, resources or platforms online, being unable to publish information, or having online behaviour monitored.

The survey polled 5,500 people between the ages of 18 and 65 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Russia, Norway and Sweden.