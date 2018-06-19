Theft of mammoth proportions: Agency seeks stolen tusk
A mammoth tusk has been stolen from the Campbell Creek Science Center in Alaska. (Bureau of Land Management)
Dan Joling, The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:39PM EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A federal agency in Alaska wants the public's help to solve a mammoth theft.
The Bureau of Land Management says someone stole a 45.4-kilogram mammoth tusk from the Campbell Creek Science Center, an interpretive centre in east Anchorage.
The woolly mammoth is Alaska's official state fossil.
The BLM in a release says the tusk was on display when the centre was burglarized March 8.
The tusk is about 1.7 metres long. It is 20 centimetres in diameter on the large end and 15 centimetres in diameter at the narrow end.
The dark- and light-brown mottled tusk is curved. The BLM says generations of schoolchildren and other visitors have viewed the tusk.
The agency is offering a $500 reward for its return.
