The world threw away nearly 45 million tons of technology last year
In this file photo, computer and electronic components wait to be processed by a recycling machine at the Hewlett-Packard recycling facility in Roseville, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. (AP-Steve Yeater)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 11:30AM EST
BERLIN -- A new study claims 44.7 million metric tons (49.3 million tons) of TV sets, refrigerators, cellphones and other electrical good were discarded last year, with only a fifth recycled to recover the valuable raw materials inside.
The UN-backed study published Wednesday calculates that the amount of e-waste thrown away in 2016 included a million tons of chargers alone.
The U.S. accounted for 6.3 million metric tons, partly due to the fact that the American market for heavy goods is saturated.
The study says all the gold, silver, copper and other valuable materials would have been worth $55 billion had they been recovered.
The authors of the Global E-waste Monitor predict that e-waste, defined as anything with a battery or a cord, will increase to 52.2 million metric tons by 2021.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Microsoft updates Bing search to highlight reputable results
- Global warming intensified Hurricane Harvey's rainfall, research shows
- The world threw away nearly 45 million tons of technology last year
- Telescope to scan mysterious cigar-shaped asteroid for signs of alien technology
- Google opens AI centre in China as competition heats up