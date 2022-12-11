The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission
NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, with the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon.
The mission got off to a rocky start after technical problems and a tropical storm that delayed the launch by nearly three months. Artemis I eventually blasted off on Nov. 16 and while the spacecraft didn't have any human passengers, it's the first step in NASA's Artemis program, which includes plans to send a manned mission to the moon and eventually establish a lunar base to facilitate a future mission to Mars.
Here are the some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight:
A RECORD-BREAKING FLIGHT
On Nov. 26, Orion broke the record for the farthest distance travelled from Earth in a spacecraft designed to carry humans, after it passed the 400,171-kilometre mark that Apollo 13 reached back in 1970.
Orion would reach its maximum distance from the Earth on Nov. 28, when it reached a distance of 432,210 kilometres away from Earth, as the craft went around the far side of the moon during its orbit.
CANADA'S CONTRIBUTIONS
Canadian technology is making major contributions to the Artemis project. NASA and its counterparts in Europe, Japan and Canada plan to launch the Lunar Gateway into the moon's orbit in 2024. The Gateway will also be home to one of Canada’s biggest contributions to this stage of space exploration: the third iteration of the iconic Canadarm.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/sci-tech/nasa-is-heading-back-to-the-moon-with-artemis-missions-and-canada-s-coming-too-1.6045614
The Canadarm 3 will actually be smaller and lighter than previous versions at 8.5 metres in length, but it is planned to boast artificial intelligence, six 4K cameras and other cutting-edge technology.
Artemis II is also set to take off in 2024 and a Canadian astronaut will be one of the four who will fly as part of a manned mission around the moon's orbit. A Canadian astronaut is also guaranteed to be on another flight in the future to the Gateway, planned for 2027.
FROM MANNEQUINS TO MICRO-SATELLITES
While no humans were on board for this space flight, the seats were occupied by three high-tech mannequins.
These mannequins were equipped with sensors, designed to measure how a journey to the moon would affect the human body. The mannequin torsos are made of materials that mimic the soft tissue, organs and bones of a woman. The two torsos have more than 5,600 sensors and 34 radiation detectors to measure how much radiation exposure occurs during the mission.
The Orion spacecraft also launched 10 CubeSats, which are low-cost cereal-box-sized satellites. Some CubeSats were designed to capture detailed photos and vidoes, while others are intended to measure radiation levels in deep space.
Because of the launch delays, there were concerns over whether the CubeSat batteries would be able to hold a charge. NASA did recharge the batteries for some of the CubeSats, but others were out of reach and would've delayed the launch further if they were removed.
So far, four of the 10 CubeSats have lost communication with Earth and are likely dead. However, some of the surviving CubeSats have already returned some stunning images of the Earth and moon.
THE DAWN OF A NEW SPACE AGE?
The last time humans reached the moon was 1972, during the Apollo 17 mission.
During the Apollo program, which ran from 1961 to 1972, the U.S. was deadlocked in a space race against the Soviet Union, as both countries pushed the boundaries of space exploration and spaceflight technology.
After the Cold War ended, the U.S.'s space ambitions also slowed. Apollo 17 was not only the last manned moon mission, it was also the last time humans travelled beyond the Earth's orbit.
But the Artemis missions are a part of a significant ramp-up in space activity from the U.S., including the first moon mission in 50 years and the eventual goal of reaching Mars.
Meanwhile, China has been ramping up its space programs at a time when tensions between Beijing and Washington are high over Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade and technology.
Last week, China sent a new crew to its Tiangong space station, Beijing's rival to the NASA-led International Space Station, that only launched last year. China's Mars rover also landed on the red planet last year and the country has previously launched rovers to the moon.
At the same time, private spaceflight companies have also started to welcome tourists, finally realizing the dream of commercial spaceflight. Last year, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin made their maiden voyages past the Karman line, also known as the edge of where space begins. Elon Musk's SpaceX also launched a civilian crew into orbit in September 2021 and has plans to take tourists to the moon in 2023.
With files from CTV News' Alexandra Mae Jones, CNN and The Associated Press
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission
NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.
Is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex back in favour with the Royal Family?
2023 was supposed to be the year of reconciliation for Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family but the death of the Queen scuppered their plans, Royal Commentator Afua Hagan writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia's troops withdrew from Kherson and its vicinity after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine. But life in the southern city is still very far from normal.
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
Singh confident in deal with Liberals heading into new year, vows to 'keep on fighting' for NDP priorities
Heading into the new year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's confident in the state of his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals, as the deal nears its first anniversary.
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
Airbnb cracks down on New Year’s Eve party bookings in 11 countries, including Canada
Airbnb is once again clamping down on unauthorized parties as the company announced a ban for one-night bookings on New Year's Eve globally for certain individuals.
Canada
-
Larger Canadian cities have a major role to play in protecting biodiversity, experts say
While they're traditionally viewed as concrete jungles rather than natural oases, cities are increasingly taking a leadership role when it comes to protecting biodiversity.
-
A lifetime of agony: Families of missing, murdered Inuit women call for answers
Natan Obed, president of the national representational group Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, said it's unacceptable that Inuit and Indigenous women and girls are still facing disproportionate rates of violence. Many people who are targeted find themselves in scenarios where they don't have the resources to be able to return home and lack social supports.
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
-
25 years after the Delgamuukw case, Indigenous communities still fighting for protection of land use
Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada decision that ruled Indigenous people hold rights to the exclusive use and occupation of their land.
World
-
Is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex back in favour with the Royal Family?
2023 was supposed to be the year of reconciliation for Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family but the death of the Queen scuppered their plans, Royal Commentator Afua Hagan writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
-
Jersey fire rescue efforts now a 'recovery operation,' about a dozen still missing
Rescuers searching the scene of an explosion at an apartment building on the English Channel island of Jersey said Sunday they expected to recover more bodies after three people were confirmed dead. Around a dozen people are still missing.
-
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday.
-
'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting
A man opened fire Sunday during a condominium board meeting in a coffee shop in northern Rome, killing three people and injuring others, authorities and witnesses said.
-
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine, Bakhmut 'destroyed' says Zelenskyy
Russian forces have 'destroyed' the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance.
-
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
Politics
-
Singh confident in deal with Liberals heading into new year, vows to 'keep on fighting' for NDP priorities
Heading into the new year, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's confident in the state of his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals, as the deal nears its first anniversary.
-
Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding
Canada's premiers presented a united front Friday as they demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau come to the table personally to hammer out an agreement for Ottawa to shoulder more of the burden when it comes to health-care costs.
-
What could an Ontario byelection say about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre?
On Monday, people living in the Greater Toronto Area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore will be able to vote in a federal byelection triggered by the resignation of former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann.
Health
-
BCCDC says flu surge is stabilizing after 6 kids die, but surgeon is alarmed
A British Columbia pediatric cardiac surgeon is calling for more transparency and urgency from public officials after the flu-related deaths of at least six children and youth in the province this season.
-
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
The federal government has approved a change in how the cannabis content of beverages is calculated, pushing the number of standard-sized, canned pot drinks that can be bought at once from five to 48.
-
Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada approved a COVID-19 vaccine booster for children on Friday that targets more recent variants of the coronavirus, along with the original strain.
Sci-Tech
-
The takeaways from NASA's historic Artemis I mission
NASA's first moon mission in over 50 years is wrapping up, as the Artemis I Orion spacecraft is set to touch down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday afternoon. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key takeaways from the historic spaceflight.
-
'Opportunities to invest': Experts say space business needs boost in Canada
With a long history in the space industry and a pocketful of healthy companies, Canadians are good at both. But industry executives and experts say the country needs a booster to maintain an advantage in a sector poised to, well, skyrocket.
-
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut
Taylor Swift is set make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight.
-
The music subgenre 'sadcore' finds a new life with a new generation
It's been nearly 40 years since Elton John crooned about the importance of sad songs. But for a new generation facing a new suite of traumas, a new musical genre has emerged: sadcore.
-
Google's top trends: What did Canadians search for in 2022?
As we approach the new year, Google is providing a glimpse at what 2022 looked like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.
Business
-
U.S. shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Before the pandemic, American consumers had gotten accustomed to instant gratification: packages and groceries delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour, stores that stayed open around the clock to serve their every need.
-
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
-
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
Lifestyle
-
Old-fashioned gifts, early planning and buying store brands: Here's how to save over the holidays
Following several months of high inflation rates, this holiday season may be especially stressful for Canadians looking to cut back on spending. Whether hosting friends and family members, or purchasing gifts for loved ones, here are some tips on how to make the most of the holiday season without breaking the bank.
-
U.S. shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Before the pandemic, American consumers had gotten accustomed to instant gratification: packages and groceries delivered to their doorstep in less than an hour, stores that stayed open around the clock to serve their every need.
-
Nanaimo, B.C., senior crochets more than 10,555 toques for charity
89-year-old Kathleen Remple has always been a positive person, even when she was growing up on the Prairies during the Great Depression. Today, she is focusing her enduring positivity and unwavering work ethic on crocheting multi-coloured toques.
Sports
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over Portugal
Ecstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 49.
-
'He's incredible': Connor Bedard once again turning heads at Canada's world junior camp
Connor Bedard's highlight reel has been hard to miss. Already the presumptive first overall selection at the 2023 NHL draft, the 17-year-old phenom with a bullet shot and an ability to make the puck look like it's on a string has taken his game to new heights this season.
Autos
-
B.C. lowest for auto insurance rates, Alta. among the highest: report
A new report by Ernest and Young ranked the cheapest and most expensive auto insurance rates among nine provinces, with B.C. at the top spot for most affordable.
-
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long as gas prices are known to fluctuate for a variety of reasons, including geopolitics.
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.