The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that operates the site, released on Tuesday its annual list of the most-visited Wikipedia pages, showcasing what people wanted to read about this year.
The crowdsourced encyclopedia offers a snapshot of what topics captivate the public, become global trends or define a specific year, similar to Oxford’s word of the year. English-language Wikipedia was viewed over 76 billion times globally this year as of October, according to the Wikimedia Foundation.
“The most popular Wikipedia articles are a reflection of our world, highlighting our collective interests at a unique moment in time,” Anusha Alikhan, the chief communications officer at the Wikimedia Foundation, said in a statement.
A list of deaths in 2024 was the most visited page, garnering over 44 million views.
A page about deaths in a given year has ranked at the top of the list five times since 2015, when the Wikimedia Foundation began releasing the data. The topic has never fallen below third place on the list.
People also searched for U.S. political figures, celebrities like Taylor Swift and popular American movies, as well as global sporting events and the general election in India. ChatGPT, which was the top visited article in 2023, fell in its ranking to the 12th most visited page.
U.S. politics and pop culture dominated
Wikipedia’s most viewed pages of 2024 were largely related to U.S. popular culture and politics.
Vice President Kamala Harris and the 2024 U.S. presidential election were second and third on the list with nearly 29 million and 28 million views, respectively. And the 2020 U.S. presidential election was the 13th most-visited page with views doubling in November.
President-elect Donald Trump came in at number five. He has been on the list almost every year since 2015, dropping off in 2022 and 2023 before reappearing this year. Vice President-elect JD Vance was in the top 10, coming in seventh.
Project 2025 also got a place in the top 10, coming in ninth with nearly 20 million views.
Also in the top 25: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a close Trump ally who’s been chosen to lead the incoming administration’s “Department of Government Efficiency,” President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for health secretary.
A page about Tim Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota and vice-presidential candidate, did not appear in the top 25. But the data shows that he would have been 27th had the list been extended.
While U.S. politics was a notable search subject, popular culture had the largest share of the top 25.
The fourth most-visited page was about Lyle and Erik Menendez, the brothers who were sentenced to life in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents and are now facing a resentencing trial. The case received renewed public attention after a Netflix documentary was published this year. The Wikipedia page about the brothers received over 26 million views in 2024.
The “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Dune: Part Two” movies were eighth and 23rd, respectively. In 2023, the movies “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were in the top 25.
Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker known as the “Queen of Cocaine,” had a peak in views after a Netflix miniseries about her life was released this year, and her page received nearly 13.5 million views across the year.
People also read up on celebrities throughout the year. Swift came in at 11th, down from ninth most-visited in 2023 when she first appeared on the list. The pop star completes her worldwide Eras Tour on December 8.
Sean “Diddy” Combs made the top 25, as the rapper and music producer faces more than 30 civil lawsuits that include charges of sexual trafficking and racketeering.
And the page about Liam Payne, the One Direction musician who died on October 16, garnered over 12 million views. His death sparked an outpouring of grief from fans, drawing crowds that gathered at vigils around the world to mourn the British pop star.
Indian politics and culture were also among top searches on Wikipedia.
“Wikipedia readers in India continue to make a big impact on the list, a trend we saw in 2023 as well,” Wikimedia Foundation’s Alikhan said.
The Indian Premier League, a cricket league in India, garnered over 24.5 million views this year as the site’s sixth most visited page. The topic was the fourth most visited page in 2023, the first year it appeared on the list.
The Indian general election also made the top 10. In June, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reelected in the country’s general election. The page about the election saw a peak of 1.2 million views on June 4, when the voting results were announced, and gained over 18 million views during the year.
Bollywood movie “Kalki 2898 AD” saw 14.6 million views across the year, earning a spot in the top 25. In 2023, two Bollywood movies appeared on the top 25 list.
The 2024 Summer Olympics, the UEFA Euro championship and Cristiano Ronaldo were also included in the top 25.
Wikipedia launched in 2001 and is maintained by over 260,000 volunteer editors. There were over 31 million edits to the site in 2024 and almost 3.5 billion bytes of information were added, according to the Wikimedia Foundation.
The editors who compiled the list screened for spam, bots and other inaccuracies that could disrupt the tally of page views, according to the Wikimedia Foundation. The list used data pulled on November 22, and the Wikimedia Foundation will update the final list in January.
The top 25 most viewed Wikipedia pages of 2024, ranked by page views:
1. Deaths in 2024, 44,440,344 pageviews
2. Kamala Harris, 28,960,278
3. 2024 United States presidential election, 27,910,346
4. Lyle and Erik Menendez, 26,126,811
5. Donald Trump, 25,293,855
6. Indian Premier League, 24,560,689
7. JD Vance, 23,303,160
8. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” 22,362,102
9. Project 2025, 19,741,623
10. 2024 Indian general election, 18,149,666
11. Taylor Swift, 17,089,827
12. ChatGPT, 16,595,350
13. 2020 United States presidential election, 16,351,730
14. 2024 Summer Olympics, 16,061,381
15. UEFA Euro 2024, 15,680,913
16. United States, 15,657,243
17. Elon Musk, 15,535,053
18. “Kalki 2898 AD,” 14,588,383
19. Joe Biden, 14,536,522
20. Cristiano Ronaldo, 13,698,372
21. Griselda Blanco, 13,491,792
22. Sean Combs, 13,112,437
23. “Dune: Part Two,” 12,788,834
24. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 12,375,410
25. Liam Payne, 12,087,141
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian among three climbers missing on New Zealand's highest peak
A Canadian is among three climbers missing after they'd planned to climb New Zealand's highest peak.
Trudeau to brief opposition leaders on Trump meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Here's where Canadian experts stand on fluoridating drinking water
For decades, water fluoridation has played a key role in improving the oral health of North Americans, experts say, but the practice is coming under scrutiny in some communities as opponents gain new prominence in the U.S., pointing to research that cautions about the risks of exposure to the mineral in high doses.
2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois
Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Ontario dad removes hockey rink at heart of neighbour dispute
A Markham dad who drew the ire of neighbours and the city after installing a hockey rink in his backyard says the rink has now been taken down.
Canada
-
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
-
2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois
Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
-
Winnipeg man arrested in 1997 New Jersey murder
A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a cold case investigation of a 1997 murder in New Jersey.
-
Prosecutors seek to tie Ottawa man to filming of neo-Nazi propaganda videos
Closing arguments began Monday in the terrorism trial of an Ottawa man, who Crown prosecutors allege contributed to the creation of neo-Nazi propaganda and recruitment videos.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' after unused $250 gift card only contained $1.50
An Ontario woman was 'shocked' to find out her unused $250 gift card was almost completely drained. 'My aunt gave me this gift card as a present and I was shocked to find out it was almost empty,' Catherine Uchida, of Mississauga, told CTV News Toronto.
-
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
World
-
South Korean president declares emergency martial law, accusing opposition of anti-state activities
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an 'emergency martial law' Tuesday accusing the country's opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities.
-
Trump's FBI pick has plans to reshape the bureau. This is what Kash Patel has said he wants to do
Kash Patel has been well-known for years within Donald Trump's orbit as a loyal supporter who shares the president-elect's skepticism of the FBI and intelligence community. But he's receiving fresh attention, from the public and from Congress, now that Trump has picked him to lead the FBI.
-
Angela Merkel recalls Trump's 'fascination with the sheer power' of strongmen like Putin and Kim
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has recalled her impression of Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, saying the new American president-elect showed a 'fascination with the sheer power' of strongmen like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
-
Vietnam court may commute tycoon's death sentences if she repays US$11 billion
A court in Vietnam on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for real estate tycoon Truong My Lan but said it could be commuted to life if she reimburses some US$11 billion, or three-fourths of what she defrauded in the country's largest financial crime.
-
Palestinians say Hamas and Fatah are close to an agreement on a committee to administer postwar Gaza
Palestinian officials say Fatah and Hamas are closing in on an agreement to appoint a committee of politically independent technocrats to administer the Gaza Strip after the war. It would effectively end Hamas' rule and could help advance ceasefire talks with Israel.
-
Bear attacks worker, ransacks meat section in Japan supermarket rampage
A bear that ran amok in a supermarket in northern Japan has been caught two days after it attacked a worker, the latest in a surge of encounters between bears and people in the country.
Politics
-
More RCMP and CBSA 'human resources' destined for border, Public Safety Minister LeBlanc says
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will 'absolutely' be adding more Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and RCMP ‘human resources’ at the border.
-
Speaker schedules opposition motions after Tories opt against own non-confidence vote
The latest attempt to bring down the minority Liberal government has stalled after the Conservatives blocked their own non-confidence motion from going ahead.
-
Pandemic business loan program lacked 'value for money': auditor general
The small business loan program the federal government rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't managed with 'due regard for value for money,' auditor general Karen Hogan said Monday.
Health
-
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
Here's where Canadian experts stand on fluoridating drinking water
For decades, water fluoridation has played a key role in improving the oral health of North Americans, experts say, but the practice is coming under scrutiny in some communities as opponents gain new prominence in the U.S., pointing to research that cautions about the risks of exposure to the mineral in high doses.
-
Belly fat linked to signs of Alzheimer's 20 years before symptoms begin, study says
As the size of a person’s belly grows, the memory centre of their brain shrinks and beta amyloid and tau may appear — all of this occurring as early as a person’s 40s and 50s, well before any cognitive decline is apparent, according to new research.
Sci-Tech
-
The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
-
Meta says generative AI had muted impact on global elections this year
Despite widespread concern that generative AI could interfere with major elections around the globe this year, the technology had limited impact across Meta Platforms' META.O apps, the tech company said on Tuesday.
-
Warning signs posted after 'aggressive' 12-foot shark spotted in Hawaii
Warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach after a shark was spotted swimming 100 yards away on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Entertainment
-
Lavigne extends Greatest Hits tour, will headline All Your Friends Festival in 2025
Avril Lavigne is extending her Greatest Hits tour with 19 dates across the United States and Canada.
-
James Van Der Beek revisits 'Varsity Blues' to help families with cancer treatment costs
Actor James Van Der Beek said he is selling signed 'Varsity Blues' merchandise to help families struggling with the cost of cancer treatments, following his revelation last month of his own cancer diagnosis.
-
Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after 'alarming blood test,' attorney says
Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized Monday following an 'alarming blood test,' his attorney said, less than a week after he filed a legal claim alleging substandard medical care at New York City's notorious jail complex.
Business
-
Scotiabank reports $1.69B Q4 profit, up from $1.35B a year ago
Scotiabank reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.69 billion, up from $1.35 billion in the same period last year, as it set aside a smaller amount for bad loans compared with a year ago.
-
China bans exports to U.S. of gallium, germanium, antimony in response to chip sanctions
China announced Tuesday it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications, as a general principle, lashing back at U.S. limits on semiconductor-related exports.
-
Lightspeed Commerce cutting 200 jobs as it eyes profitable growth
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is slashing jobs for the second time in a year as it continues a strategic review.
Lifestyle
-
The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
-
Can AI chatbots make your holiday shopping easier?
What gifts to get everyone this year? Artificial intelligence chatbots might help, but don't expect them to do all the work or always give you the right answers.
-
This is the Oxford University Press word of the year
Many of us have felt it, and now it's official: 'brain rot' is the Oxford dictionaries' word of the year.
Sports
-
Alphonso Davies handed one-month driving ban after being pulled over in Munich
Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been handed a one-month driving ban after being pulled over by police in Munich last week.
-
Guinea stadium stampede kills 56 people following clashes at soccer match, authorities say
Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea, following clashes between fans, Guinea's government said Monday.
-
A 17-year-old player dies after collapsing during a charity hockey game in New York
A 17-year-old hockey player collapsed during a charity game in New York and later died, authorities said.
Autos
-
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
-
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
Local Spotlight
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Vancouver
-
Near zero visibility from dense fog causes multiple accidents in Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has reissued fog advisories for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
B.C. police discipline ruling voided because officer overseeing investigation retired
A disciplinary decision against a former Vancouver police sergeant, who was found to have improperly shared degrading messages about a colleague who was sexually assaulted, has been voided after authorities realized the senior officer who oversaw the investigation retired a week before it was issued.
-
Vancouver Island couple wins $1M on Lotto Max
A couple on Vancouver Island is $1 million richer after winning big on a Lotto Max draw last month.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' after unused $250 gift card only contained $1.50
An Ontario woman was 'shocked' to find out her unused $250 gift card was almost completely drained. 'My aunt gave me this gift card as a present and I was shocked to find out it was almost empty,' Catherine Uchida, of Mississauga, told CTV News Toronto.
-
More than 1 million Canadian mortgages are up for renewal in 2025. Is your Ontario home one of them?
The New Year is just around the corner and for 1.2 million mortgage holders in Canada that means it’s almost time to renew their home loans.
-
2 Ontario men charged after police seize US$40M in suspected cocaine from tractor-trailer in Illinois
Two Ontario men are facing charges after police in the U.S. say they seized 540 kilograms of cocaine from a tractor-trailer along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
Calgary
-
Controversial Glenmore Landing redevelopment set for heated council hearing
Calgarians will have a chance to voice their opinion on a controversial development at a southwest shopping complex to city council Monday.
-
Work begins on Foothills Athletic Park redevelopment
Crews began work at Foothills Athletic Park on Monday, a project that will eventually see a new multi-sport fieldhouse built in Calgary.
-
Calgary charity sees surge in demand for school lunches
A Calgary non-profit that's been hard at work for years packing lunches for thousands of students says their services are needed for more children than ever before.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to receive 5 cm of snow Wednesday, flurries Tuesday
Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
City of Ottawa's auditor general finds kickback scheme involving city employee and local landlords
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has found that a city employee was engaged in a kickback scheme with a group of four local landlords, collecting thousands of dollars in payments in exchange for more favourable rental rates under specific housing benefit programs administered by the city.
Montreal
-
Porch pirate arrested: Montreal man gets stolen deliveries returned
A Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) man says his community helped save his holidays after he was victim of so-called 'porch pirates.'
-
New poll suggests Legault even less popular than Justin Trudeau
A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
-
5 vehicles torched in suspected arson in Saint-Leonard
Five vehicles were set aflame in a suspected criminal fire in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Edmonton
-
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
-
Alphonso Davies handed one-month driving ban after being pulled over in Munich
Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been handed a one-month driving ban after being pulled over by police in Munich last week.
Atlantic
-
Northern New Brunswick could see 'significant' snowfall this week
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in northern New Brunswick, warning the region could see 'significant' snowfall later this week.
-
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
Woman, 22, dies after side-by-side crash in Belnan, N.S.
A 22-year-old woman has died following a collision between a side-by-side and a vehicle in Belnan, N.S., over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
-
Winnipeg man arrested in 1997 New Jersey murder
A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with a cold case investigation of a 1997 murder in New Jersey.
-
'It's a little scary': Manitoba colleges and universities beefing up security measures
As of Monday, students and staff at Red River College are being greeted by security officers at the entrances, letting them know they will require ID as of Jan. 1.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
-
Rural Sask. feeling effects of ongoing Canada Post strike, despite other carriers still operating
With no end in sight to the ongoing Canada Post strike, many in rural Saskatchewan are having a tough time receiving mail even with other courier's still operating.
-
Government of Saskatchewan introduces affordability act with personal income tax measures
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced promised legislation to lower personal income tax in the province.
Kitchener
-
Criticism over OPP’s lack of communication during nine-hour closure of Hwy 401
Many people are wondering why Ontario Provincial Police failed to properly notify drivers of an investigation that shut down a stretch of Highway 401 for almost nine hours on Friday night.
-
Food Bank of Waterloo Region says demand for assistance jumped 25 per cent in 2024
A sharp and steady increase in the number of people accessing food assistance in Waterloo Region means what they receive may not be as much – or as diverse – as in the past.
-
Experts surprised by rising number of walking pneumonia cases
Experts say a rise in respiratory illness is expected as the temperature drops, but this year, they’re seeing a surprising number of walking pneumonia cases in younger people.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
-
Over 7,000 Sask. patients have intimate medical info breached in lab hack
Over 7,000 patients in Saskatchewan had their intimate medical information breached by hackers, according to the province’s privacy watchdog.
-
Negotiations between Canada Post, union still on hold
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says a new framework for negotiations that Canada Post presented over the weekend moved closer to the union's position on some issues, but that it remains far from what members could ratify.
Northern Ontario
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
-
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' after unused $250 gift card only contained $1.50
An Ontario woman was 'shocked' to find out her unused $250 gift card was almost completely drained. 'My aunt gave me this gift card as a present and I was shocked to find out it was almost empty,' Catherine Uchida, of Mississauga, told CTV News Toronto.
London
-
School closures and bus cancellations, more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
-
This salad brand is being recalled again. Here's why
A Taylor Farms salad kit is being recalled over concerns of a salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
Another delay extends repairs to city hall’s entrance into the new year
The completion date for repairing the front canopy of London City Hall has once again been moved back.
Barrie
-
'We will get through this situation,' Gravenhurst battles storm damage
Highway 11 between Orillia and Huntsville opened at 10 p.m. Monday.
-
School bus and van cancellations in areas hit by storm
School bus cancellations continue in some areas after massive weekend snowfall.
-
Second-storey bedroom fire causes $100K in damage
A house fire near Tottenham caused $100K in damages.
Windsor
-
Impaired driver caught in drive through
Around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, OPP got a call about a person asleep in a vehicle in a drive through on Erie Street North in Leamington.
-
Spellacy chosen for U.S. World Junior selection camp
AJ Spellacy of the Windsor Spitfires has been named to the United States National Junior Team selection camp for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.
-
Plans to sell portion of park to create housing receives mixed reviews
Plans to sever and sell a portion of an east Windsor park in order to fund the remaining greenspace’s redevelopment received a mixed reaction Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island couple wins $1M on Lotto Max
A couple on Vancouver Island is $1 million richer after winning big on a Lotto Max draw last month.
-
Canada Post strike drying up donations for B.C. non-profit that feeds children over the weekend
For kids who rely on school meal programs for their daily nourishment, the weekend often means those children go without. Backpack Buddies helps bridge that weekend gap.
-
Driver 'doing donuts' crashes into house in Nanaimo, B.C.: RCMP
A driver who was “doing donuts” in a roundabout on a residential street in Nanaimo, B.C., lost control of his car and crashed into a home, according to police.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
-
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
-
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
N.L.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.