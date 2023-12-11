The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here’s how you can see it.
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Peaking in mid-December every year, the Geminids meteor shower is “one of the best and most reliable” showers that brighten the sky every year, according to NASA.
Those hoping to get a show this year will want to set aside some time on Wednesday evening, as the shower is expected to hit its peak between Dec. 13 and 14.
“Most meteors appear to be colourless or white, however the Geminids appear with a greenish hue,” Bill Cooke, lead for the Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, said in a NASA blog post last week. “They’re pretty meteors!”
The blog post added that in rural areas, where darker skies allow for better viewing of celestial phenomenon, stargazers could see one meteor per minute this year during the peak.
HOW TO WATCH THE GEMINIDS METEOR SHOWER
While some celestial events are only visible from a specific patch of Earth at a time, such as eclipses, the Geminids meteor shower will be visible during its peak no matter where you are in the world. They’re called the Geminids because they appear to radiate outwards from the Gemini constellation, but the meteors can show up in any part of the sky as they move across the sky.
To get the best view, you should try and head to an area with as little light pollution as possible. Telescopes aren’t necessary—the best way to see meteors is just to keep your eyes on the sky so you don’t miss it when they do zip across in a quick beam of light.
NASA recommends that you come prepared for the winter weather and settle in for around 30 minutes at least in order to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark and be able to see meteors more easily.
The meteor shower is technically already active, as Earth is within its path from Nov. 19 to Dec. 24., but meteor activity will be at its peak this Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. According to the American Meteor Society, it’s the “one major shower” in which significant meteor activity can be seen before midnight as well as into the early hours of Thursday.
The Geminids first began to appear as a regular occurrence in our skies back in the mid-1800s. But its first few outings were nothing like the spectacle we get today, with only around 10 to 20 meteors streaking by per hour.
Today, we get treated to up to 120 meteors per hour during the peak of the meteor shower, assuming perfect viewing conditions of dark skies and no clouds.
The average person likely won’t be able to see quite that many this week, but even city-dwellers will be able to catch some meteors if they look up at the sky on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. One factor in our favour is that the meteors won’t be competing with the Moon for visibility—the Moon will be barely a sliver in the sky when the meteor shower is set to be at its brightest.
The Geminids aren’t just an impressive meteor shower—they’re also the only major meteor shower which is caused by an asteroid rather than a comet.
When comets pass by the Sun, they leave traces of dust in their wake. Meteor showers are the result of the Earth spinning into these trails of dust, allowing those leftover bits to spark against our atmosphere and disintegrate in fiery lines.
But the origin of the Geminids isn’t a comet, but the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, which takes 1.4 years to orbit the Sun. This asteroid has long been a source of speculation and intrigue for astronomers as it’s an asteroid which acts similar to a comet, forming a tail and flaring bright when it gets close to the Sun.
A study published earlier this year which used two NASA solar observatories confirmed that 3200 Phaethon’s tail isn’t formed of dust and ice like a comet’s, but is instead made of sodium gas that is heated up as it gets closer to the Sun.
Another recent study, using data from the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft, has suggested that the event that started the Geminids meteor shower could’ve been a violent collision involving 3200 Phaethon and another object transiting near the Sun at the same time.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
Hasbro cuts 1,100 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, prompted by the ongoing malaise in the toy business
Toy maker Hasbro said Monday it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here’s how you can see it.
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
The federal government unveiled some details Monday of a long-awaited plan to help uninsured Canadians afford dental care -- a rollout industry professionals say they'll be watching closely for its impact on staff shortages and private coverage.
Canada Post offices unable to accept some parcels due to 'technical issue'
Canada Post has announced its post offices are facing a "technical issue" preventing them from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada.
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
Canada
-
Canada Post offices unable to accept some parcels due to 'technical issue'
Canada Post has announced its post offices are facing a "technical issue" preventing them from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada.
-
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of murder in Ontario sodium nitrite deaths
An Ontario man already facing charges of aiding and abetting suicides through kits he sold online now faces 14 new second-degree murder charges, according to documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Missing woman from First Nation in Saskatchewan found safe, police say
A 39-year-old woman who was reported missing from Kahkewistahaw First Nation in Saskatchewan has been found safe, police say.
-
Advocates, victims' families oppose police plan to destroy Robert Pickton evidence
Sarah Jean de Vries fears there will be no justice for the victims of serial killer Robert Pickton if the RCMP goes through with its plan to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence seized in the case.
-
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
-
Police violated protesters' rights in Wet'suwet'en pipeline blockades: Amnesty International
A report by Amnesty International says police in British Columbia conducted arbitrary arrests and "aggressive surveillance, harassment and intimidation" of First Nations protesters blocking a pipeline project.
World
-
Hunter Biden pushes for dismissal of gun case, saying law violates the Second Amendment
Hunter Biden pushed back Monday against gun charges filed against him, challenging the case on multiple fronts as unconstitutional and politically motivated days after he was hit with new tax charges.
-
Firefighters search for anyone trapped after corner of six-storey Bronx apartment building collapses
A six-storey corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities and bystander and news video. There were no reports of injuries by early evening, but firefighters were continuing to search.
-
Ramaswamy was the target of death threats in New Hampshire that led to FBI arrest, campaign says
A New Hampshire man has been accused of sending text messages threatening to kill a presidential candidate ahead of a scheduled campaign event Monday, federal prosecutors said.
-
Man shoots woman and 3 children, then himself, at Las Vegas apartment complex, police say
A man shot and killed a woman and two children and critically wounded a third child Monday before fatally shooting himself at a Las Vegas apartment complex, authorities said.
-
Russia targets Kyiv with ballistic missiles as fears increase of attacks on energy infrastructure
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital early Monday destroyed several homes and left more than 100 households without electricity.
-
Israeli defence chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will 'take time'
Israel's defence minister on Monday pushed back against international calls to wrap up the country's military offensive in the Gaza Strip, saying the current phase of the operation against the Hamas militant group will "take time."
Politics
-
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
-
Tories have 'successfully' scapegoated carbon price in affordability crisis: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party has been successful at "scapegoating" the carbon price as the reason everything is more expensive.
-
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
The federal government unveiled some details Monday of a long-awaited plan to help uninsured Canadians afford dental care -- a rollout industry professionals say they'll be watching closely for its impact on staff shortages and private coverage.
Health
-
Doctor and self-exiled activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS epidemic in rural China dies at 95
Renowned Chinese doctor and activist Gao Yaojie who exposed the AIDS virus epidemic in rural China in the 1990s died Sunday at the age of 95 at her home in the United States.
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
Sci-Tech
-
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here’s how you can see it.
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s 'Barbie' dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
-
Prince Harry ordered to pay Daily Mail publisher legal fees for failed court challenge
A judge ordered Prince Harry on Monday to pay nearly 50,000 pounds (more than US$60,000) in legal fees to the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid for his failed court challenge in a libel lawsuit.
-
Why Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' became so popular - and stayed that way
If anything about Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' annoys you, best to avoid shopping malls now. Or the radio. Maybe music altogether, for that matter.
Business
-
Hasbro cuts 1,100 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, prompted by the ongoing malaise in the toy business
Toy maker Hasbro said Monday it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20 per cent of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.
-
BlackBerry names new CEO, calls off plans for IPO of Internet of Things business
BlackBerry Ltd. has promoted John Giamatteo to chief executive and called off plans for an initial public offering of its Internet of Things business, but still plans to split its operations.
-
Indigenous advisory council for CN says railway won't take responsibility, resigns
A council of prominent Indigenous leaders tasked with advising Canadian National Railway Co. says all 12 members have submitted resignations over what they say is the company's failure to acknowledge past wrongs and to follow its recommendations for reconciliation.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023, here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
-
Forget the surprise if you're thinking of giving a pet as a holiday present
Giving a pet as a blind gift isn't recommended, but offering one without the surprise element and with a little planning can enrich the lives of animals and humans alike. That's especially important now, when shelters and rescue groups are experiencing crisis-level numbers of animals due to the economy and higher costs for supplies.
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Sports
-
Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup -- something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate.
-
Missed opportunity or dodged bullet? What Ohtani's L.A. pick means for Rogers
While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out.
-
Ohtani cashes in as fans in Japan wait for him to deliver more goods and play in a World Series
Now that Shohei Ohtani has his money -- a record $700 million, 10-year contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- some fans in Japan are waiting for one more thing to complete the deal.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.