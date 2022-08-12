The August 'sturgeon moon' has passed over Earth: Here is what it looked like

Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.

Often referred to as the "sturgeon moon," the August full moon appears larger in the sky than it actually is, due to its orbit coming closest to Earth.

It is the fourth and final supermoon of the year, following similar full moons in May, June and July, and could be seen from the U.K. and Israel to Beijing and San Francisco.

Here’s how stargazers around the world saw the supermoon:

The full moon rises behind the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Residents wearing masks take a selfie near a statue of Cupid as a supermoon rises in the night sky in Beijing, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A supermoon rises behind the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline as seen from Sausalito, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

The moon rises above the Indian Ocean in Diani Beach, Kenya, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Beatrice Larco)

The moon rises over Hefer Vally, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The "sturgeon" supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind The Shard in London, Aug. 11, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

The moon rises over Antwerp, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Two women watch a supermoon rise from a viewpoint overlooking Lisbon and the Tagus river, Portugal, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

People watch as the moon rises in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

The last supermoon of the year still looking big and bright this am. #supermoon #lastsupermoon pic.twitter.com/cfNnrvZAUM — Nicole Karkic (@NicoleKarkic) August 12, 2022

The last supermoon of the year rises over the east side of Manhattan as seen from Central Park. pic.twitter.com/ZjxeN3x2In — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 12, 2022

Tonight's full moon, also known as the Sturgeon, is the fourth and final Supermoon of the year. pic.twitter.com/A4cuJOE7yU — peter byrne (@Peter_J_Byrne) August 11, 2022